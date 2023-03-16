Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the latest souls-like action role-playing game from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, features some truly challenging enemy and boss encounters that are meant to test players' skills and understanding of the game's combat system.

Much like Team Ninja's previous souls-like titles, i.e., Nioh, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty rewards players with plenty of loot upon defeating enemies and completing missions.

Apart from the host of armor pieces and weapons that you acquire upon completing missions, you also get copper, which can be used to purchase various consumables as well as combat tools, such as arrows, crossbow bolts, and fire pots.

Although you do acquire plenty of copper organically by completing missions, there are a few easy and efficient ways to farm the currency. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily farm copper in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily obtain and farm copper in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Copper is one of the most important items that you will collect in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Not only does the currency allow you to purchase consumables at the Blacksmith and Battle Flags, but it is also necessary to salvage and upgrade your gear, i.e., weapons and armor.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, there are basically two ways to earn copper, the first being by completing missions and optional sub missions, which grant you an average amount of copper, and the second being by selling unnecessary gear from your inventory.

Contrary to other prominent souls-likes, Team Ninja's latest action role-playing game allows you to replay previously completed missions and sub missions without any limitation. As such, you can basically farm copper endlessly by replaying certain missions that have the best copper payout.

You can sell unnecessary gear from your inventory to gain copper (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Missions like Shadow of the Sacred Mountain (which is also a great mission to farm Dragon's Cure Powder), Centuries of Glory Burned Away, and The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass are some of the best missions that you can replay to gain plenty of copper with ease.

While you can replay the main story missions for a greater copper payout, it is recommended to replay the sub missions instead. These sub missions, despite having less of a copper payout, can be completed rather quickly, which makes them a much more efficient way of farming copper.

Completing missions and replaying them also yields plenty of loot, most of which are unnecessary lower-tier weapons, armor pieces, and accessories. You can simply sell these unnecessary items at the Blacksmith in Mt. Tianzhushan in return for copper. It should be noted that copper yield is dependant on the rarity as well as the upgrade level of the item sold.

