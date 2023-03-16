Wo Long: fallen Dynasty guide - How to easily complete The Tiger's Loyal Subjects quest

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest Soulslike action role-playing game and features a host of optional quests for you to tackle in-between the main story missions. These are called sub-missions and are entirely optional, not at all required in order to complete the main story.

However, you still should not miss out on them since these quests feature some of the best boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. One such optional questline is The Tiger's Loyal Subjects, featuring a miniboss encounter against three great warriors, which is arguably one of the most challenging quests in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily complete The Tiger's Loyal Subjects sub mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, including the best wizardry spells, weapons, and more.

How to easily complete The Tiger's Loyal Subjects quest in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The Tiger's Loyal Subjects sub-mission unlocks after defeating Sun Jian in the chapter Darkness Over the Hanshui River. The recommended level for the mission is 53. However, it is best to be at least level 60 or above before you attempt the quest, to be on the safer side.

Given the mission has only one objective, you won't have to farm morale rank, as you will start the mission with your fortitude level locked to 20.

The Tiger's Loyal sub mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo)

The objective of completing the mission is to defeat three warriors, namely, Cheng Pu, Huang Dai, and Han Dang. Although your adversaries in the mission are not bosses or even feature a boss healthbar, they provide a formidable challenge, and one that should not be taken lightly.

All three warriors are extremely agile, can chain multiple critical blows in quick succession, and also have access to some really powerful wizardry spells. On their own, they might not pose much of a threat if you are comfortable with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's combat system.

However, since you are meant to fight all three of these highly skilled and agile fighters at the same time, it makes the encounter truly challenging.

The Tiger's Loyal Subjects is easily one of the toughest missions in the game. It is sure to test your patience if you don't know how to properly approach the battle against the three seemingly "overpowered" warriors.

Here are a few tips that you can use to easily defeat Cheng Pu, Huang Dai, and Han Dang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Use the entire arena to your advantage: The mission takes place in a rather massive arena, which you should use to your advantage. There are also a few platforms that you can climb during the battle, either to reset your spirit gauge or heal.

The mission takes place in a rather massive arena, which you should use to your advantage. There are also a few platforms that you can climb during the battle, either to reset your spirit gauge or heal. Use Earth or Fire Virtue wizardry spells: The wizardry spells are easily the most effective tools in your arsenal against fights like these. We recommend using earth elemental spells like the Imposing Slab or the fire elemental spells like Burning Flamewave or Engulfing Inferno. These are the best picks to deplete enemy spirit gauge and deal damage.

The wizardry spells are easily the most effective tools in your arsenal against fights like these. We recommend using earth elemental spells like the or the fire elemental spells like or These are the best picks to deplete enemy spirit gauge and deal damage. Use armor with high defensive attributes: Naturally, having armor with very high defensive stats will go a long way in ensuring your survivability during the hectic battle against the three warriors.

Naturally, having armor with very high defensive stats will go a long way in ensuring your survivability during the hectic battle against the three warriors. Recruit a friend or another player for help: If all else fails, you can always do the mission in co-op with another player or a friend, which should even the odds of fighting three miniboss-tier enemies at once. It should be noted that you cannot summon NPC companions for The Tiger's Loyal Subjects, and can only call for help if you are playing online.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is chock-full of quests and enemy encounters. They will test your reflexes and ability to persevere through the challenges presented. Although The Tiger's Loyal Subjects is not the toughest mission in the game, it is arguably one that's bound to frustrate most players.

The key to completing it is being patient and mostly using using your wizardry spells to deal damage, instead of your primary melee weapon.

Poll : 0 votes