How to easily get the Champion’s Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom has a great variety of weapons and armor sets that you can get your hands on as you go about exploring Hyrule. While some of these items are new to the series, there are a few that were iconic in the previous franchise entry, Breath of the Wild, that have made their way to the sequel as well.

One such armor piece is the Champion’s Tunic, which many in the community seem to be looking to get their hands on. However, while it’s one of the most iconic sets in the game, coming by it is not as easy as some would like it to be.

The Champion’s Tunic is located in one of the hardest places to get to, which is why many fans seem to be struggling quite a bit to acquire it.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to get your hands on the Champion’s Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Champion’s Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here's how you can obtain the Champion’s Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Make your way to Hyrule Castle. However, you should keep in mind that the tunic is not something that you will be able to get early on in the game.

To make your way to the Hyrule Castle entrance, it’s important to unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower as it will make it significantly easier for you to reach it.

From the tower, you need to paraglide straight to the castle entrance. Make sure to stock up on a few stamina-regenerating food items, as you might need them mid-air depending on the number of stamina upgrades that you have already gotten on Link.

After you have reached the entrance, you need to reach the Sanctum, which will be hidden in the very first room that you enter. To get to it, walk up the stairs and locate two unlit braziers placed in front of the giant bird statue.

You must light the braziers using a torch or Fire Fruit, and this will then lead to a cut scene that will make the bird statue slide over, revealing a path. There, you will notice a treasure chest in a hidden compartment that will contain The Champion’s Leathers, also known as the Champion’s Tunic.

Apart from being an iconic part of The Legend of Zelda franchise, the armor piece is also incredibly effective as it comes with a stat of five, making it one of the best pieces in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

