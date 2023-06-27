How to easily get and use Stained Loincloth in Final Fantasy 16

Apart from gaining XP and leveling Clive’s stats, the other way of making the protagonist more powerful in the game will be to obtain and upgrade some of the best gears in Final Fantasy 16. There are a lot of powerful weapons and armor you can get your hands on as you make your way through the narrative. However, to be able to upgrade them, you will be required to get your hands on crafting materials. While some crafting materials are easier to come by, a few rarer ones, like the Stained Loincloth, will take significant effort from your end to acquire.

To get the Stained Loincloth in Final Fantasy 16, you will be required to beat Pandemonium, an S-rank boss. It’s one of the hardest challenges in the game. However, you will be able to use the item to craft The Sons of Ouroboros, one of the game's most powerful gear.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can obtain and use Stained Loincloth in Final Fantasy 16.

How to defeat Pandemonium and get Stained Loincloth in Final Fantasy 16?

To obtain the Stained Loincloth in Final Fantasy 16, you must beat Pandemonium. To be able to do so, you will be required to,

Fast travel to The Shadow Coast obelisk and then make your way northwest. Then turning left, you will find a path that leads you to the castle gate. Upon approaching it, the boss fight will automatically trigger, and you will be required to beat Pandemonium to get the Stained Loincloth.

Pandemonium is an S-rank encounter and one of the game's most challenging fights, especially if you are playing it on Final Fantasy difficulty. It appears at the end of the narrative. Hence, getting as many levels on Clive as possible is essential for an easier time.

Most of Pandemonium’s attacks are incredibly accurate, so you must be precise with your dodge and patty timings. You should especially look out for the Sanguine Rite attack and the energy beams that will hit Clive like a truck.

On the hardest difficulty, you might have to spend a fair bit of time getting used to Pandemonium’s attack patterns before taking out the boss in the game.

How to use the Stained Loincloth to craft The Sons of Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16?

After obtaining the Stained Loincloth, you can use it by crafting The Sons of the Ouroboros. Just head over to the blacksmith and give him the Stained Loincloth, Orichalcum, and Morbol Flower to get the gear.

