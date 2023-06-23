How to easily increase Potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

Keeping Clive’s health bar topped off is one of the best ways of ensuring that he does not die instantly when encountering challenging enemies in Final Fantasy 16’s higher difficulty modes. Even the most seasoned players will find it difficult to survive in the Final Fantasy mode, which is the hardest setting in the game.

It's important to make the most of some of the core mechanics in the game, like parrying, dodging, and healing. Clive also has access to a total of four Potions and three High Potions when the game kicks off, both of which can be used sparingly to restore his health. However, as Clive levels up, the Potions will not be as effective, and you will have to increase their potency.

Hence, today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide will go over how you can increase the healing Potion potency in Final Fantasy 16.

How to get more healing out of your Potions in Final Fantasy 16

To upgrade your portions and increase the amount of health they restore in Final Fantasy 16, you need to get your hands on Morganbeard Extract. However, this is only for the first set of potency upgrades.

If you want to upgrade your Potions even further, you'll have to get your hands on the Invigorated Morganbeard Extract.

You won't be able to get these items easily in the game since you'll be required to complete two different side quests to get them. Both quests will only be available much later on in the narrative, so you'll have to make it through the early game without relying on them.

How to easily get the Morganbeard Extract in Final Fantasy 16

Here's how you can get the Morganbeard Extract for the first Potion upgrade:

Find and speak to Nigel after completing the “After the Storm” main quest. Nigel is the Head Botanist at the Hideaway, and he will task you to find three Morganbeard flowers in Rosaria.

To get your hands on the flower, you need to fast travel to Martha’s Rest. From there, make your way west, then up north, and walk along the path until there's a right turn. Upon taking the turn, you will get to collect three Morganbeard flowers.

After acquiring the flowers, you need to make your way back to Nigel and interact with him to complete the quest. As a reward, he will provide you with the Morganbeard Extract as well as Black Blood.

How to easily get Invigorated Morganbeard Extract in Final Fantasy 16

Here's how you can max out the potency of your Potions in Final Fantasy 16:

Complete the “Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol” side quest. However, the quest will only be available after completing the “A Song of Hope” main quest. To start the side quest, you need to speak to Nigel once again.

This time Nigel will ask you to help him search for Morbol Tendrils, and to do so, you need to defeat “Carrot” who is one of the more difficult Morbols you encounter in the game.

To find Carrot, you need to fast travel to the Three Reeds after interacting with the Hunt Board. Once you reach the location, you need to head west and then take the first right.

You'll meet the Morbol there, and after defeating it, you have to return to Nigel to complete the quest. You will receive the Invigorated Morganbeard Extract as a reward.

After receiving both extracts, you will have successfully maxed out the healing potency of Clive’s Potions in Final Fantasy 16.

