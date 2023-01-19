How to easily max out all Social Stats in Persona 3 Portable

Social Links and the stats associated with it is one of the many core gameplay mechanics in Persona 3 Portable that reward players for taking the time out and interacting with the other NPCs in the game.

However, unlike the recent Persona titles, this JRPG only has the three main stats - Academics, Courage, and Charm - which you will be able to slowly max out as you progress through the game.

But maxing each of the stats in one playthrough is incredibly difficult and there are certain things that you will be required to do in order to be able to achieve it.

Today’s guide will go over how you can max out all of your Social Stats in Persona 3 Portable.

A guide to increase Social Stats in Persona 3 Portable

There are various ways that you can level up your Social Stats in Persona 3 Portable. However, a fair number of them will make you choose between spending time on Social Links or upgrading your Social Stats.

Fortunately, there are a few ways that you will be able to increase these stats in the game without having to use up time.

1) Increasing Courage

Some of the best ways to increase Courage in the game are as follows:

Eat the Mystery Burger at Wild Duck Burger

Watch movies on Monday or Tuesday

Play Horror House at the arcade

Sing Karaoke at Mandragora

Work at Chagall Cafe or Screen Shot

Drink the mystery concoction at the school infirmary when sick

This Social Stat is one of the easiest to max out in Persona 3 Portable, and you will just be required to get your hands on 80 points to be able to do it.

You can also raise the stats by working certain jobs, visiting the mall, along with watching movies on Monday or Tuesday. Visiting the school’s infirmary when sick is also another great way to help you max this stat out.

2) Increasing Charm

Some of the best ways to increase Charm in the game are as follows:

Drink Pheromone Coffee at Chagall Cafe

Watch movies on Wednesday or Thursday

Eat Tuna at Hagakure

Place at the top of the class during exams

Play Print Club at the arcade

Work at Chagall Cafe or Be Blue V

The best ways to raise the Charm stat will be to go to the movies on Wednesday or Thursday or even visit the Chagall Cafe often. The Print Club games at the arcade will also help increase it.

3) Increasing Academics

Some of the best ways to increase Academics in Persona 3 Portable are as follows:

Study

Stay awake during class

Watch movies on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday

Work at Be Blue V or Screen Shot

Play Quiz Game at the arcade

Buy sushi at Wakatsu Restaurant

Watch movies on 8/18, 8/24, 8/28, or 8/30

The best way to improve Academics in the game will be to study through the nighttime hours, as well as study in the school library, and on Sundays.

Other ways include going for a part-time job at De Blue V, taking part in the Quiz Game at the arcade, as well as eating sushi at the Wakatsu restaurant.

The Academics Social Stat is the hardest to max out in Persona 3 Portable and will take much longer than the other two stats in the game.

