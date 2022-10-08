Persona 3 and 4 modern console launch date revealed for early 2023

Atlus dropped a major announcement this morning on Twitter, with both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden coming to modern consoles in early 2023. The definitive versions of both these classic RPGs may have originated on the PlayStation Portable and Vita, but they will soon arrive for modern consoles to improve accessibility.

It’s also worth noting that the announcement also listed Game Pass, in addition to the other platforms it will arrive on. Here is what is available now for the upcoming Atlus titles.

Atlus makes a shocking Persona announcement via Twitter

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West Special Announcement!



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P4G Special Announcement!Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P 🌙 Special Announcement! 📺Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G https://t.co/OrAx46j8XG

It was previously known that Atlus and SEGA would be bringing classic titles to modern consoles, as this was announced earlier this summer. However, all that was known at the time was the release date for P5 Royal.

Thanks to a surprise tweet by Atlus West, it has now been confirmed that Persona 3 and 4’s portable releases will arrive on multiple platforms in January 2023. As per Atlus, the confirmed date is January 19, 2023.

P3P was a remake of the PlayStation 2 version, with the biggest change being that the player was allowed to choose the gender of the protagonist. This opened up new routes and scenarios for the story as well. The PSP version did not contain the Japanese-exclusive “Episode Aegis”.

As of writing this article, it’s unknown if that will be a part of this release, or if it will be a faithful port to the PSP/Vita release of the game. P4G is already available on PC, but is now on its way to more modern consoles. In general, navigation is easier in P3P, and the battle system is similar to Persona 4.

Players can participate in part-time jobs as well in the PSP version of the game. However, it lacked the anime cutscenes from the original game. It’s unclear if these will be added in the upcoming January release.

Interestingly, quite a few changes came along with Persona 4 Golden. A new Bad Ending was added by learning the identity of the killer, but not telling your friends. Additionally, two events were added: Halloween and Skiing Trip. Fulfilling the requirements for the Good Ending, the time for Social Links and Events will extend through February 14, 2012.

The epilog can also be unlocked by completing the Hollow Forest dungeon. New Social Links were also added - Marie and Tohru Adachi, as well as other gameplay adjustments.

Both games will arrive on January 19, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, the two titles will be Day One releases on the Xbox Game Pass.

