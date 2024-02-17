How to easily obtain the Jar-5 Dominator in Helldivers 2

The Jar-5 Dominator is one of the best weapons you can get your hands on in Helldivers 2. It’s the perfect choice against taking down Automatons, especially if you are playing the game on higher difficulties.

The weapon comes with medium Armor Penetration and is often considered by many to be one of the better guns in the Steeled Veterans Warbond. However, the shooter isn’t entirely clear as to how you can go about obtaining the weapon as you make your way through the narrative.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will go over how you can get your hands on the Jar-5 Dominator in the game.

How to get the Jar-5 Dominator in Helldivers 2

To obtain the Jar-5 Dominatior, you will be required to spend 80 medals. However, this is only if you have been able to unlock Page 3 of the Steeled Veterans Warbond.

To get to that page, you will need to spend 140 Medals. Hence, it’s a total of 220 Medals that you need to ultimately get your hands on the Helldivers 2 weapon.

Jar-5 Dominator stats in Helldivers 2

The Jar-5 Dominator comes with the following stats:

Damage: 200

Capacity: 15

Recoil: 75

Fire Rate: 250

Passive: Medium Armor Penetration

While the stats themselves might seem a bit underwhelming, what makes the weapon really shine is the Passive. The medium armor penetration that it comes with is incredible when dealing with Automatons at higher levels.

The Jar-5 Dominator can be a rather underwhelming experience in lower difficulties. This is because the mobs don’t have enough armor on them for the Passive to actually kick in.

The lower difficulties favor guns that have a much higher rate of fire with a larger ammo capacity, and the Jar-5 Dominator does not fit the bill in this regard. It’s more of a situational tool that you can make the most of with the right build.

If you already have the Steeled Veterans Warbond and have 80 Medals that you are willing to invest in, then the Jar-5 Dominator can come in handy.

Feel free to check out our Helldivers 2 review and other guides on Arrowhead Game Studios' latest third-person shooter.