How to solo Bile Titan in Helldivers 2

The Bile Titan is one of the harder monsters to take down solo in Helldivers 2. It’s a long, drawn-out fight, but there are a few things you can do to make things significantly easier as you try to kill it alone.

One of the key things to keep in mind about this encounter is to stay patient and learn the enemy’s attack patterns. The right equipment will also go a long way in allowing you to have an easier time in the fight.

Below are some tips and tricks you can employ to solo the Bile Titan in Hell Divers 2 easily.

Helldivers 2 Bile Titan solo guide

Expand Tweet

1) Hit its weak spots

The Bile Titan has a soft underbelly. That is its weak point, and you will be required to focus on it if you are looking to quickly take it out.

The top part of the body, as well as the legs, have armor that will not take much damage. So don’t waste your bullets on those parts; wait for the opportunity when the more vulnerable parts are within range.

2) Defeat the smaller bugs first

The Bile Titan will be accompanied by other smaller bugs who will swarm in on you if you are not careful. Hence, to have an easier time in the fight, look to take these bugs out first before going in for the Titan.

Before the fight even begins, you will get an opportunity to take out the bugs and make it a 1v1 situation for you.

Expand Tweet

3) Watch out for it’s Bile spit

As the name of the creature suggests, the Bile Titan actually spits bile, which will automatically chew through your health and armor. So look to find some cover from its spit. This is where the terrain plays to your advantage, so make the most of the environment to take it down.

4) Explosions are your best friends

If you can line up grenades and explosives in such a way that they explode right below the Bile Titan, then you will be able to take it down pretty fast. The explosions are also a good way to take out any mob near the Titan, so make full use of everything that’s in your arsenal.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Is Helldivers 2 single-player? || Does HD2 have crossplay? || All trophies in HD2