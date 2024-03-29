How to easily obtain the Silver, Gold, and Whitewing Keys in Granblue Fantasy Relink

As you make your way through the narrative of Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will often come across chests containing valuable items and resources. However, these chests, especially the ones in Folca, are locked and can only be opened with the use of certain keys that you find in the game.

To open these chests you will need their corresponding keys of Silver, Gold, and Whitewing. Fortunately, these keys are not a consumable resource, and you will need just one of each type to open all the corresponding chests in the game.

This Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over how you will be able to obtain the Silver, Gold, and Whitewing keys in the game.

How to obtain Silver key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

To get your hands on the Silver key you will need to complete the Lingering Regret Quest line. While you pick up the mission quite early, you won’t get to complete it until you reach Chapter 6 and face off against a Rock Golem.

Once you take it down, report back to the hunter and he will gift you a Silver Key. With the key, you will be able to open the Silver Chests located in the following locations:

Folca:

One chest is located near the Blacksmith's house.

One chest is located in front of a large brown door in the marketplace.

Seedhollow:

You will find one chest near Siera's Knickknack Shack.

You will find the second chest in the alley near Zathba’s Bar.

How to get the Gold Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

To obtain the Gold Key, you will need to complete the Out of Serpentine Spite quest. You will get this quest when you reach Seedhollow after Chapter 8. Complete the requirement, and you will get yourself a Gold Key.

Once you have the key, you will be able to access the chests in the following locations:

Folca:

You will gain access to a gold chest by making your way to the red rooftops and then jumping onto a balcony.

Seedhollow:

One gold chest can be found near the stairs on the docks.

The second chest is located to the right of the large closed gate.

Expand Tweet

How to get Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The Whitewing Key is obtained after you have completed the main story. So you will need to finish Chapter 0: A Skybound Hear and get your hands on the Zegargrand Skyfarer Grade to obtain the key.

Here are the Whitewing Chest Locations in the game:

Folca:

Make your way right through the arch and past the church to find a Whitewing Chest hidden among the grass.

Seedhollow:

One chest is located to the left of the florist at the castle steps. Make your way down the steps till you see a male and female NPC conversing. The chest is behind them.

Continue down the street from the conversing NPCs, then take a left into an alley where you will find some boards and a ramp. Here, you will get the final chest.

Once you have unlocked all the chests in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will be rewarded with the Unlock and Unloaded trophy.