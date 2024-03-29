Best ways to farm Lunary Cells in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Lunary Cells are one of the core weapon-enhancement items you will encounter in Granblue Fantasy Relink. You will get to use this to awaken Terminus Weapons in the game, but getting your hands on a sufficient amount of Lunary Cells is easier than it sounds.

You will need to grind a fair bit to get a good amount of them, and it’s primarily recommended for those who are pretty committed to the game. As the RNG on the item is relatively low, it may take hours to farm it.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over how you can farm Lunary Cells in the game.

How to get Lunary Cells in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

The only way you can obtain Lunary Cells in Granblue Fantasy Relink is to take down Pyet-A during the “The Automagod Strikes Back” Proud quest. The cells are a drop item with a very low RNG, meaning the amount you obtain per mission completion will depend on your luck.

However, to make the RNG more favorable, you can focus on Pyet-A’s tail as it has the highest drop chance for Lunary Cells. So try to break the tail every time you try out the mission.

Here are some of the best ways to take down Pyet-A, which is the penultimate quest in Granblue Fantasy Relink:

As it’s a late-game quest, your best way of making the grind easier will be to have a group of players to help you in online co-op. However, if you are playing it solo, your party needs the best gear they can have at that stage of the game.

While the AI companions might not be focusing the monster down as you would like them to, party members like Siegfried and Eugen are still the best bet for breaking the Pyet-A’s tail during the “The Automagod Strikes Back” mission.

Irrespective of the party you are using, enhance their Stun power using Sigils. This will allow you to have a much easier time farming Lunary Cells i.

Expand Tweet

Lunary Cells are not the only resource you will obtain from defeating Pyet-A as you will also get the chance to obtain Silver Centrum and Mirage Munition.