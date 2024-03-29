Granblue Fantasy Relink: Best ways to farm Tayu’itar Head Units

Tayu’itar Head Units are some of the core resources you need obtain in Granblue Fantasy Relink. The material will let you craft advanced items and sigils, helping you and your party get more powerful as you reach higher difficulty levels. However, obtaining the Tayu’itar Head Units is much easier than it sounds, as they are drop items with very low RNG. As a result, you will likely have to grind the same enemy for hours before you get a sufficient amount of them.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over how you can get a good amount of Tayu’itar Head Units as you make your way to higher difficulties.

How to farm Tayu’itar Head Units in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

The only way to obtain Tayu’itar Head Units in Granblue Fantasy Relink is to defeat Tayu’itar itself. There are two quests where you will meet the enemy:

No One Likes Leftover (on Very Hard)

Hope in the Machine (on Maniac)

However, it’s recommended that you try farming the items in Maniac because it will provide you with a more favorable RNG to obtain some of the rarer resources in the game.

Here are a few things that you can do to have an easier time taking down Tayu’itar:

Boot up the quest with a group of online players to have an easier time. This will let you have the party focus on breaking certain parts of the enemy, like the head, to guarantee a drop.

If you are playing the game solo, make sure your party members have the most powerful gear that you can get your hands on.

While AI companions will not constantly focus on breaking certain monster parts, picks like Siegfried and Eugen can make it easier to break the head of the Tayu’itar, making it easier to farm Tayu’itar Head Units.

Irrespective of the companions that you are using for the fight, do make sure that your party has very high Stun power. You can ensure this by using certain Sigils. Stun power will make it significantly easier to take down the Tayu’itar.

Expand Tweet

Farm the enemy a couple of times, and you are likely to have enough Tayu’itar Head Units to craft most of your advanced items and Sigils.