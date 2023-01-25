How to easily obtain the Veriment cloak in Forspoken

The land of Athia can get pretty difficult to explore, especially when there are so many things in Forspoken’s open world that can prove fatal for Frey.

Learning new and more powerful spells in the game is one of the best ways to make her more powerful as the narrative progresses. However, getting your hands on new accessories and items is also great for keeping her alive.

A key set of items that you can get your hands on in the JRPG is cloaks. These items provide a fair amount of boost to Fey’s stamina, health, and defense, making them some of the best defensive options in the game.

One of the best early-game cloaks that you can obtain in Athia is the Veriment. It’s considered to be one of the most versatile accessories to get at the start of the game. While the default Pelerine does serve a purpose, the Veriment has more perks up its sleeves.

Today’s guide goes over how you can unlock the Veriment during the initial chapters of Forspoken.

Many players consider the Veriment to be the best starting cloak in Forspoken

Unlike the Pelerine, you will not be able to get your hands on the Veriment cloak in Forspoken right away. To get your hands on the accessory, you will need to progress a bit in exploring the initial regions of Athia.

You can follow these steps to unlock the cloak in the game:

Complete the Locked Labyrinth (North). You will be able to locate the labyrinth in the Visorian Isthmus area. To enter it, you will be required to go through the Crosstide Coast or the Humble Plain.

However, to be able to complete this Locked Labyrinth, you will first need to get your hands on 64 Old Coins. One of the best ways of obtaining this resource in Forspoken is to kill the various monsters in the Visorian Isthmus area, or by taking part in the various Side Quests and completing the Main Missions.

Moreover, you might want to progress through the story a bit and level up your character before attempting to try out the Labyrinth. The encounters here can be rather formidable if Frey is under-equipped for them, but completing them will reward you with the Veriment.

The Veriment is widely considered the best starting cloak in Forspoken because of some of its core abilities.

The cloak offers a damage boost when Frey’s health is low. It also offers a higher Surge Magic recharge rate when her health is low. Additionally, if Frey’s HP drops, it will also be able to increase her Critical Hit rate and boost her stamina recharge.

While the Veriment’s skills are a bit conditional, it’s not that hard to meet them. With the number of challenging enemies that Frey has to go up against from the beginning, her HP will drop quite often, and you will be able to enjoy all the status buffs that the cloak offers.

