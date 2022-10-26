How to easily unlock the “Test Drive” achievement in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode is now live with early access for those who have pre-ordered the upcoming title from the franchise. Along with the various missions that the new story mode comes with, you will also be able to spend time completing some of the more difficult achievements and trophies.

Achievements and trophies in the game are badges of honor that show off the amount of time and effort players put into the game.

While some of the achievements in Modern Warfare 2 are not all that hard to complete, there are a few that are a bit tricky to accomplish, especially if you aren’t sure what needs to be done.

One such difficult-to-unlock achievement in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is “Test Drive”. The achievement is available in Mission 10 Violence and Timing, where you will be required to jump in and hijack multiple vehicles during the course of the mission.

This guide goes over how you will be able to unlock the “Test Drive” achievement in Modern Warfare 2.

Obtaining the “Test Drive” achievement in Modern Warfare 2

Violence and Timing is one of the most difficult missions in Modern Warfare 2. With Activision going for more realistic gameplay and smarter enemy AI, this high-speed car chase mission with gunfights can take several attempts to accomplish.

This is especially true if you are looking to complete all achievements on the stage as well, including the “Test Drive” trophy. To be able to unlock it, you will be required to,

Hijack five different vehicles as the chase progresses and you make your way toward the head of the convoy. As you rush past enemy vehicles while shooting and your way through the enemy on top of pickup trucks, you will need to hop onto and hijack five of them to get the achievement.

By default, the first car that you hijack as you fall from the helicopter will add to the list, and be the first one you commandeer out of the five. Hence, after this, you will just need to change cars four more times to different vehicle types to unlock the “Test Drive” achievement in Modern Warfare 2.

One if the hijackable vehicles is the yellow civilian cars which will be parked on the sides of the road. These are only found early on in the mission, so make sure that you jump to at least one of them before looking to other vehicle types.

Moreover, as the mission itself is quite a difficult one, you can look to tone down the difficulty to the easiest if your goal is to just acquire the achievement. In regular or harder difficulty, you are bound to die a lot in Violence and Timing, and it can get rather annoying to have to constantly keep replaying from the same checkpoint over and over again just to cross out one campaign achievement from the list.

Once you have been able to hijack five different vehicles after dropping down from the helicopter, you will have automatically unlocked the “Test Drive” achievement in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

