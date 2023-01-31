How to easily unlock the Wishbone achievement in Dead Space remake

The recently released Dead Space remake for EA Motive is a brand new reason for players to revisit the haunted USG Ishimura. In addition to progressing through the narrative and exploring, players can also indulge in achievements. While many are straightforward, like meeting certain story milestones, others are more obscure.

The Wishbone achievement is one such example. It has players "rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis." This is a challenge as the game traditionally requires players to use a Necromorph as target practice. Thankfully, there is a far more straightforward workaround.

Quickly obtain the Wishbone achievement in Dead Space remake

rayyy lmao @RayNarvaezJr



After failing for 30 minutes I found this super helpful video that guarantees you get it with no issues.



Big shoutout to



youtu.be/F-1uEe-L9FM Having issues with the "Wishbone" achievement/trophy in the Dead Space Remake?After failing for 30 minutes I found this super helpful video that guarantees you get it with no issues.Big shoutout to @HarryNinetyFour for finding this! Having issues with the "Wishbone" achievement/trophy in the Dead Space Remake? After failing for 30 minutes I found this super helpful video that guarantees you get it with no issues.Big shoutout to @HarryNinetyFour for finding this! youtu.be/F-1uEe-L9FM https://t.co/QXaubIEZRl

Players do not need to find a reanimated corpse in Dead Space remake to get the Wishbone achievement. Instead, it can be achieved by using kinesis on a hanging spacesuit. It's very odd how that works, and it could be a bug or a design oversight. But players have found that it does, so why not make the most of it?

But given the vast and interconnected game location on the USG Ishimura, players will not want to waste time running around the ship hanging suits. Especially since it crawls with aliens wanting to decapitate Isaac Clarke on sight. Follow the following path:

Head to the Medical area. Here, head on through the Research Wing pathway. On the way, players should encounter a malfunctioning door that will be hazardous to Isaac if he tries to walk through it as is. So be sure to recharge Stasis from the nearby recharge station, use it on the door, and slip through. This should take players to the Main Lab area. Upon entering the room, take a right and go down to the end of the walkway Now turn left, get on the elevator, and head to the lower floor. After stepping off the elevator, take the door to the immediate right, which takes players into the Main Lab Changing Room.

Players will find a bunch of suits hanging on the left side of the room. Use Kinesis on the leg of one of the suits and let go. This should push back and reward players with the Wishbone achievement.

Jacob Geller @yacobg42 Most exciting bit of the Dead Space remake for me is that kinesis has been upgraded to the Dead Space 2 model. I'm not using ammo unless I absolutely have to. Most exciting bit of the Dead Space remake for me is that kinesis has been upgraded to the Dead Space 2 model. I'm not using ammo unless I absolutely have to. https://t.co/UNNppoNxoU

Once that is done, let's look at the normal, more tedious method to acquire the achievement in the Dead Space remake. This exploit will likely be patched in the future, so players should know the default way.

Players will have to damage a Necromorph's limb enough and then use Kinesis to rip it off. Players aiming for this path must use weapons that shoot out small projectiles. The Pulse Rifle is perfect as it's not too overpowered to decimate the body part, but it's weak enough to do any damage.

With the monster shambling towards Isaac Clarke, shoot at the target limb a few times but make sure it does not fall off. Dead Space remake has a layered gore and skin system for its foes, which smartly allows players to see visual changes in the enemy's body as they are shot.

After doing enough damage, slow down the foe using Stasis. This will make it easier for players to target the limb with kinesis. Once grasped, let it go and snap it off.

Dead Space remake is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Poll : 0 votes