How to effectively use poison in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Poison is a powerful tool in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, allowing for silent eliminations and tactical advantages in both combat and stealth scenarios. If you having a hard time killing and clearing bandit camps head-on, you can use poison effectively to avoid any kind of direct combat. This guide shares everything you will need to know about using poison effectively in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Methods for using poison effectively in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Get poison from merchants to use them (Image via Deep Silver)

Poisoning food and drink

Trending

To poison an enemy’s food, locate cooking pots in bandit or Cuman camps. Ensure you are in stealth mode before approaching the food source. When prompted, hold the interact button (E on PC, X/A on consoles) to add poison. Once the enemies eat, they will weaken or die based on the poison’s strength and their consumption.

Applying poison to weapons

Blades and arrows can be coated with poison to deliver lethal strikes.

Swords and daggers apply poison on melee hits, dealing gradual damage.

Arrows allow for ranged poison application, keeping you at a safe distance.

Multiple poisoned strikes can hasten an enemy’s demise.

Avoiding detection

When poisoning food, make sure no enemies are nearby to avoid suspicion. Wait for the effects to take hold and plan your next move accordingly. Using poison in stealthy assassinations prevents open conflict and makes clearing enemy camps much easier.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete For Whom the Bell Tolls main quest

Counteracting poison

Poison is not only a weapon for you but also a threat. Enemies can poison your food or attack you with poisoned weapons. To counteract poisoning,

Use healing potions: Marigold and Digestive potions can mitigate health loss.

Marigold and Digestive potions can mitigate health loss. Find an antidote: Certain potions can neutralize poison effects entirely.

Certain potions can neutralize poison effects entirely. Visit a bathhouse: Some bathhouses offer healing services that may help recover from poisoning.

How to get poison in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple ways to obtain poison in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Purchasing: Traders, herbalists, and apothecaries often stock poison. One reliable source is Herbalist Barnaby , found in a hut northwest of Trosky Castle. He sells weaker variants that are still effective for general use.

Traders, herbalists, and apothecaries often stock poison. One reliable source is , found in a hut northwest of Trosky Castle. He sells weaker variants that are still effective for general use. Looting: Poison can sometimes be found in enemy camps, on defeated foes, or in hidden caches throughout the world.

Poison can sometimes be found in enemy camps, on defeated foes, or in hidden caches throughout the world. Crafting: Using alchemy, you can brew poisons at an alchemist’s bench if you have the necessary ingredients and recipes.

Types of Poison

There are three primary poisons available in the game:

Dollmaker poison: Prevents running, reduces weapon skills, and lowers health. Bane poison: Causes severe health degradation over time. Lullaby poison: Drains energy to zero, making the target immobile.

Each poison serves a unique purpose, with some being better suited for stealth while others are more effective in open combat.

Also read: Can you skip time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

How to craft poison in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Use alchemy to brew poison (Image via Deep Silver)

To craft poison, gather ingredients and use an alchemy station. While recipe books can be purchased, they are not mandatory if you already know the formula.

Dollmaker poison recipe

Ingredients: 1 x Valerian, 2 x Herb Paris

Instructions:

Use Spiritus as the base. Boil Herb Paris for three turns. Grind Valerian and add it to the cauldron. Boil for two turns, then distill into vials.

Bane poison recipe

Ingredients: 1 x Wormwood, 2 x Belladonna, 1 x Amanita Muscaria

Instructions:

Boil Wormwood for two turns. Grind Belladonna and add to the cauldron. Boil for one turn with bellows. Add Amanita Muscaria. Distill and pour into vials.

Lullaby poison recipe

Ingredients: 1 x Poppy, 1 x Herb Paris, 1 x Thistle

Instructions:

Boil Poppy for one turn. Boil Thistle for one turn. Grind Herb Paris and add to the cauldron. Distill into vials.

Mastering poison in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 provides a unique way to approach combat and stealth, allowing for efficient enemy elimination with minimal risk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.