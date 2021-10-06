How to enable 2FA and change password on Twitch to secure your account after the leak

Earlier today, news broke out that the entire Twitch website including various source codes and other crucial information, had been leaked online.

As a result, critical information such as encrypted passwords, streamer payouts and other source codes for the entire platform have been exposed. This has allowed viewers to find out exactly how much money the top content creators on Twitch have been making since September 2019.

Additionally, Twitch users have also expressed concern over the security of their own accounts, with the information having been leaked on the 4chan website. The following article looks at the steps Twitch users can take to secure their accounts after the leak.

How to protect your Twitch account after the alleged 4chan leak?

First and foremost, Twitch users have been advised to change their passwords as soon as they can. The leak most notably includes encrypted passwords which can be used to hack accounts. Regardless, users who have already activated Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on their accounts may not have a cause for concern.

Activating 2FA means that users will receive a message with a security code which needs to be entered in order to access their accounts. 2FA can be activated by following the steps below:

Select the Security and Privacy option under the Settings menu on Twitch. The menu that pops up can be used to change the account password as well. Users can scroll down to enable 2FA under the same menu, after which they will receive a security code on their registered mobile phones.

Once 2FA has been enabled, users will receive a message each time someone tries to access their Twitch account using a password. Currently, there have been no reports of users losing access to their accounts after the alleged leak.

However, considering that Twitch already offers users multiple security methods in order to safeguard their accounts, the leak need not be a cause for concern especially once 2FA is enabled. The above guide should provide enough information for users to efficiently safeguard their accounts despite the huge data leak.

