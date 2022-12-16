How to enable Cross Save in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The long-awaited Next-Gen update for The Witcher 3 is finally here, and fans are once again prepared to assume the role of Geralt as he sets out to find his adopted ward, Ciri. The Wild Hunt was always praised for its immersive world and masterfully written narrative, but with the Patch 4.0 update, gamers have the chance to experience the game differently.

The Next-Gen update not only brings high-definition textures and visuals to current-generation systems but also improves many quality-of-life aspects. The new camera options and photo mode really help offer a new perspective inside the legendary role-playing title. Moreover, gamers can also use the Cross-Save option to better their experience across multiple platforms.

How can one use Cross-Save in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen?

The feeling of using the same save file on another platform is extremely satisfying. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen allows just that. You can continue playing the title without losing any progress with the Cross-progression feature. Here's how to enable it:

Pause your game on whichever platform you're playing the title on and navigate to the Load or Save Game option.

On the bottom right of the screen, check the button for Cross Progression. The button will be different for particular devices.

A link and a QR code will appear once the relevant button is checked. You can use either one of them with a device of your preference. (Using the QR code through smartphones might be the easiest.)

You must have a GoG account to use the Cross Progression. When you log in to GoG, the Cross-Save feature will be enabled and can be used across all platforms that share the same GoG account.

You will have to click on the Cross Progression button in the game one more time so you can get the confirmation pop-up on the screen.

Subsequently, the same save file can now be used on different systems.

Playing the game through a GoG account, which is also recommended for using the Cross-Save option, can also get you a variety of rewards in-game. Upon logging in to your GoG profile, you will find an armor set of Thousand Flowers along with two swords from the same bundle.

These rewards will be available in Yennefer's quarters at the Royal Palace of Vizima. However, to equip the armor set, you must be level 7 or above.

Apart from the extra rewards, CD Projekt Red has also added two masterfully crafted questlines for The Witcher 3 Next-Gen. You will find plenty of new things on the Continent this time around, and with new options like quick-casting, exploring the wilderness will be an even more satisfying experience.

Henry Cavil's Witcher from Netflix will also appear as a reward for a particular quest. As Christmas draws near, this is the perfect time to give the game another go as your favorite Witcher and set out in the Northern Realms for an adventure. The mainline DLC stories are also intact in The Witcher 3 Next Gen, and you can once again enjoy Toussaint in its full glory as well as with better visuals.

