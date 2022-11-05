Modern Warfare 2: How to enable streamer mode

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest first-person shooter title of the year. Released on October 28, 2022, Modern Warfare 2 features not only the most advanced and tactical combat experience but also includes a captivating campaign with an engaging storyline.

With an intense and action-packed Multiplayer mode, Modern Warfare 2 is being played by users all over the world. To help content creators and streamers record and stream their work without being subjected to gameplay disruption and harassment, Modern Warfare 2 enables users to play discretely through the 'Streamer Mode.'

Steps to enable Streamer Mode in Modern Warfare 2

Being a content creator and streamer is an exciting and fulfilling profession, but it can get hectic from time to time. Having an active audience and community that looks forward to your content or next stream is a rewarding feeling in itself, but with such fame, there are often individuals that seek to disrupt your gameplay.

Whether it involves stream-sniping to sabotage their matches, causing them to lose games, or using racial slurs and offensive messages to purposely get the creator banned, there is no limit to the extent some people can go when it comes to online harassment towards content creators and streamers.

To challenge this issue, Infinity Ward allows content creators and streamers to play anonymously alone or along with their party using the Streamer Mode feature. Here is how you can enable Streamer Mode in the game:

The following steps allow you to enable Streamer Mode in MW2 (image via Activision)

(Note: The Streamer Mode feature is currently disabled in the live game and was available during MW2 Beta. The feature is expected to return with future updates.)

Step 1: Press the pause button on the platform you are currently playing (Small grid box at the top-right of the screen).

on the platform you are currently playing (Small at the of the screen). Step 2: Navigate to the Settings menu (The gear symbol on the right)

menu (The on the right) Step 3: Head to the bottom of the menu and choose “Account & Network” (Located below the Interface option).

of the menu and choose (Located below the option). Step 4: Under the Online tab, toggle “Streamer Mode” On or Off in these settings.

The Streamer Mode feature is responsible for the following based on whether this setting is toggled on or off:

Off: Other players' names are shown as normal.

On: Other players' names are replaced with random names (except for your party members) to protect your privacy while streaming.

Streamer Mode intends to help streamers and content creators play Modern Warfare 2 anonymously by modifying the in-game experience through the implementation of these features:

1) Hide your and other usernames with random names, so stream snipers do not suspect that they are on the same server as the content creator.

2) Prevents the game from displaying any inappropriate or offensive usernames on your screen or kill feed that can be troublesome for your recorded or streamed content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes