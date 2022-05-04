How to enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) for Genshin Impact accounts

Genshin Impact is a gacha game that allows players to use real-world money to purchase in-game currency. This way, players spend a lot of actual money on their accounts as the game keeps introducing new characters and weapons with patch updates.

It is only natural for players to feel the need to protect their accounts from malicious threats. Not only will they lose their account if it gets hacked, but all the real-world currency also spent on it goes to waste. The Two-Factor Authentication security method was added to protect players and their accounts.

This article will guide players on how they can enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on their accounts.

Guide to enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) in Genshin Impact

Two-Factor Authentication is a commonly used security method where users can access their account using a different device to log in. With the help of Two-Factor Authentication, every time players log into Genshin Impact on a new device that is not recognized, a notification will be sent to the player's mobile or email id.

Additionally, Two-Factor Authentication will also provide players with a code that they will need to log into their accounts. Hence, this security method can prevent hackers from accessing players' accounts even if they manage to get their hands on login credentials.

Setting Up Two-Factor Authentication in Genshin Impact

Players can easily set up Two-Factor Authentication by going through the settings. Follow these instructions to set up Two-Factor Authentication for an account:

Press Esc or Click on Paimon's Menu

Go to the "Settings" menu

Open the "Account" section

Click on "User Center"

Link your desired mobile number and email.

Once players are done with the above steps, their accounts will be secured and safe from hackers. If players use an unrecognized device to log into their account, they will have to input the verification code that they will receive on their mobile or email id. Simply paste or type the verification code to log in with a new device.

How to remove Genshin Impact access from any unidentified devices

miHoYo's official account center (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can check and remove suspicious devices that have been used for logging in. The process is fairly simple, and players can follow these instructions to have a smooth experience:

Go to the official Genshin Impact account center online (account.mihoyo.com)

Log into your account and click on the 'Login Devices" tab on the left sidebar

On this page, players can see all the devices used to log in to their account

Identify any suspicious login devices and click on "Delete"

If players find that suspicious devices keep appearing on the "Login Device" page, they are advised to reset their account ID and password.

Edited by Danyal Arabi