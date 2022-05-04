List of all Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements and how to get them

Genshin Impact 2.6 introduced several achievements that offer dedicated Travelers more opportunities to earn Primogems. It's not a great deal of Primogems in the long run, but every bit adds up.

Some Travelers even seek achievements just for the thrill of it. In that case, it's worth covering every Genshin Impact 2.6 achievement.

This article will be divided into several sections:

Wonders of the World

Bosses

Exploration

Quests

Chasmlighter

Challenger: Series V

A brief description will be attached to each individual Genshin Impact 2.6 achievement.

List of Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements

Wonders of the World

Bosses

Travelers can get the following by defeating certain bosses:

Overflowing Light: Use one Blooming Light to destroy two Oozing Concretions when fighting the Ruin Serpent.

This sole achievement is worth only 5 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Exploration

Here are the following achievements related to Exploration:

"All We Need is Some Firewood and Some Vinegar...": Find a secret passageway near The Chasm: Main Mining Area.

Find a secret passageway near The Chasm: Main Mining Area. Crede Tenebrae: Open a secret chamber in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Open a secret chamber in The Chasm: Underground Mines. Den of Thieves: Use two Treasure Map Fragments to find an area with a Lumenspar, Exquisite Chest, and a Precious Chest.

Use two Treasure Map Fragments to find an area with a Lumenspar, Exquisite Chest, and a Precious Chest. Ding Ding Ding, We Have a Winner! Again!: Get three treasure chests from Old Chou's minigame.

Get three treasure chests from Old Chou's minigame. If Not Us, Then Who?: Find the Fatui's letters in The Chasm.

Find the Fatui's letters in The Chasm. It's Yesterday Once More: Activate 10/30/60 Radiant Spincrystals from the Euphonium Unbound series in the Serenitea Pot.

Activate 10/30/60 Radiant Spincrystals from the Euphonium Unbound series in the Serenitea Pot. Light Up the Dark: Use a Lumenlamp in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Use a Lumenlamp in The Chasm: Underground Mines. People of the Valley of Life: Collect the Shriveled Seed.

Collect the Shriveled Seed. "...Smells Like Asphalt": Have an ally die in the Dark Mud.

Have an ally die in the Dark Mud. The Chasm Mining Records: Find all of the mining records in The Chasm.

Find all of the mining records in The Chasm. The Lost Valley: Unlock The Lost Valley Domain.

Unlock The Lost Valley Domain. The Nine-Word Rumor: Find nine rune phrases in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Find nine rune phrases in The Chasm: Underground Mines. The Tome of Taliesin: Obtain Taliesin's Manuscript.

Obtain Taliesin's Manuscript. Valor's Afterglow: Complete the Valor's Afterglow quest series and read Zhiqiong's Letter.

Complete the Valor's Afterglow quest series and read Zhiqiong's Letter. Yet the Darkness Did Not Overcome It...: Use a Lumenstone Adjuvant to destroy an Oozing Concretion.

Travelers will get 105 Primogems for completing all of these Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements.

Quests

Here are all of the Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements related to quests:

Birth Pains of the Dark Fog: Defeat the Abyss Lectors in Perils in the Dark.

Defeat the Abyss Lectors in Perils in the Dark. Jack of No Trades: Complete the quest, A Cliff-Side Hero's Past.

Complete the quest, A Cliff-Side Hero's Past. Maintain Safety Distance: Use Safe Blasting Mechanism 2156 in The Heavenly Stone's Debris.

Use Safe Blasting Mechanism 2156 in The Heavenly Stone's Debris. May Glory Go With You: Complete Requiem of the Echoing Depths.

Complete Requiem of the Echoing Depths. Not for Long-Term Consumption: Use the work handbook in The Missing Miner.

Use the work handbook in The Missing Miner. Of the Human Heart Many Essays Written: Get the Academia Recommendation Letter from Khedive.

Get the Academia Recommendation Letter from Khedive. The Achemistake: Rescue Clitopho in Meeting New People.. and Foiling Some Bandits.

Rescue Clitopho in Meeting New People.. and Foiling Some Bandits. The Beautiful and Damned: Complete The Grave of the Guarded.

Complete The Grave of the Guarded. The Millelith Shall Never Be Moved: Complete the quest, The Millennial Mountains.

Complete the quest, The Millennial Mountains. The Mushroom That Asks Too Much: Complete the quest, Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help.

Complete the quest, Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help. The Will to Live and Depths of Lamentation: Complete Memories of Inteyvat.

Complete Memories of Inteyvat. Well Done, Stierlitz: Complete the quest, Undetected Infiltration.

Complete the quest, Undetected Infiltration. When One Gazes Into the Abyss...: Complete In the Depths, an Unexpected Reunion.

The total number of Primogems one can get here is 70 Primogems.

Chasmlighter

Genshin Impact 2.6 introduced the Chasmlighter section, which has 15 achievements in total:

Arch-Illuminator: Max out the Lumenstone Adjuvant.

Max out the Lumenstone Adjuvant. Chasm Adventurer: Complete 3/6/12 Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm.

Complete 3/6/12 Time Trial Challenges in The Chasm. Chasm Conqueror: Unlock the Statue of the Seven in the Chasm.

Unlock the Statue of the Seven in the Chasm. Chasm Treasure Hunter: Open 50/100/200 chests in The Chasm.

Open 50/100/200 chests in The Chasm. Exploration Underway: Do the commission for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Wherefore Did the Spiritsone Descend?

Do the commission for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Wherefore Did the Spiritsone Descend? Gorge Guide: Follow 6/12/24 Seelie to their courts.

Follow 6/12/24 Seelie to their courts. Into the Depths: Unlock every Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm (including the underground ones).

Unlock every Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm (including the underground ones). Perilous Plunge: Light up The Chasm's underground map (unlocked during Wherefore Did the Spiritsone Descend?).

Light up The Chasm's underground map (unlocked during Wherefore Did the Spiritsone Descend?). "When the Seal is Broken...": Complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering.

Completing all of these Genshin Impact 2.6 achievements will give players 160 Primogems.

Challengers: Series V

Here is everything from Challengers: Series V:

Death Proof: Dodge Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto's Baleful Vajra's waves (at least one round).

Dodge Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto's Baleful Vajra's waves (at least one round). Electric Escape: Defeat the Thunder Manifestation without getting hit by its homing thunder cage.

Defeat the Thunder Manifestation without getting hit by its homing thunder cage. Moment of Destruction: Defeat La Signora without ever using a Crimson Lotus Moth.

Defeat La Signora without ever using a Crimson Lotus Moth. Ouroboros: Paralyze the Ruin Serpent by destroying the Oozing Concretions whilst its gathering energy.

Paralyze the Ruin Serpent by destroying the Oozing Concretions whilst its gathering energy. Radio Silence: Have the Thunder Manifestation lock on to you before you're able to attack it.

Have the Thunder Manifestation lock on to you before you're able to attack it. Salt for My Foes, and Water for Me: Get three or more healing orbs from the Hydro Hypostasis.

Get three or more healing orbs from the Hydro Hypostasis. Swimming Prohibited: Defeat the Coral Defenders before they can dive into the water.

Defeat the Coral Defenders before they can dive into the water. The Fraught Return: Prevent the Hydro Hypostasis from reviving itself without destroying its water droplets (or by using obstacles to block them).

Travelers will get 50 Primogems by completing all of these tasks.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the number of Primogems that you get per achievement is too little? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh