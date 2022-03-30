How do Enchantments work in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will come across plenty of opportunities to enhance their gear.

The best way to do that is through Enchantments. Enchantments are buffs that may be found on different pieces of gear. Players can also add Enchantments if they aren't happy with what the gear has.

Players will often find gear with Enchantments dropping through Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Just look at the gear details, and it will show if it is Enchanted and what effects are provided by the Enchantment.

What are Enchantments in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Enchantments will boost a player's gear to help them in battle (Image via Gearbox Software)

Enchantments can appear on any piece of gear in the game. Every gear that has an Enchantment will show the word "Enchanted" in the gear details window with what the Enchantment does afterward.

There are quite a large number of Enchantments that can be used. Some gear will already have an Enchantment when found, and here are a few examples of what they can be:

Increase Loot Luck by 25%

Increase gun damage by 40% for 10 seconds upon an action skill start

After a Spell Cast, increase ability damage by 6% for 10 seconds

These Enchantments are vital for getting weapons, armor, and more to reach their full potential. They allow players to truly expand what their arsenal can do in the insane Wonderlands.

How to add Enchantments in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Enchantment station is where players can add or re-roll Enchantments (Image via Gearbox Software)

After completing the main story of the game, players can access the Enchantment station. It is located at the armorer in Brighthoof. It lets players add a random Enchantment or re-roll to change a piece of gear's current one.

Yes, an Enchantment added or re-rolled will be completely randomized. It costs two Moon Orbs to start an add or re-roll, but if a player isn't satisfied with the Enchantment, the cost gets more and more expensive.

Moon Orbs will be dropped by enemies at higher levels in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. They will be plentiful for those who have a higher Loot Luck percentage.

Getting the right Enchantment with an early roll will prove to be an inexpensive effort. The Moon Orb price will double for each re-roll after on a certain piece of gear, so choose wisely.

