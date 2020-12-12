Cyberpunk 2077 takes video game hacking to an entirely different level.

The futuristic game incorporates hacking as a main focal point. Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to hack just about everything, from objects to people. Quickhacks are a way to fight, a way to be stealthy, and a way to simply mess with Night City.

Quickhacks need to be loaded into a player's Cyberdeck. Once that is done, they can be used in most situations. This is an essential aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 that should not be passed up. Quickhacks can truly change the tide of a skirmish.

How to equip and use Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

Players will see the Cyberdeck to the bottom right of the clothing selections in the inventory. Once inside that, active mods will be shown on the right. Players can upgrade their Cyberdeck further along in Cyberpunk 2077, but the game allows V to start with two.

Players can choose which mods will be active by double-clicking on any within the inventory. They can be switched out during a mission as well, so equipping one does not mean it is stuck. This can become quite useful.

To use Quickhacks, players will need to go into scanner mode. This allows players to see what is hackable, as well as get important data regarding items and individuals. In scanner mode, place the reticle over any object or person.

Image via CD Projekt RED

If the object or person is hackable, a list of hacks that can be used will appear on the left of the scanner screen. What hacks appear, of course, depends on the Quickhacks enbabled in the Cyberdeck.

Simply highlight the necessary Quickhack and hit the prompt button. This will send that hack to the person or object. Players can use this to locate other enemies, disable opponents for a short moment, or even set off objects to distract them.

Additional Quickhacks can be found all over Night City. They can be obtained by purchasing them from stores, finding them in loot, doing jobs, and finishing missions.