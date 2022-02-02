How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Fans of Pokemon Legends: Arceus are looking for ways to evolve Gligar, a cute purple bat Pokemon, into Gliscor, a potent, ominous-looking vampire bat. Luckily, it is quite easy once they achieve a specific item to give to Gligar.

When the item, a Razor Fang, is given to this Pokemon, it instantly evolves into a Gliscor. But some users are asking where to find this item, and luckily for them, many places house this item.

Getting a Razor Fang in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is easy

Players can obtain Razor Fang in a few ways (Image via Pokemon Legends: Arceus)

One of the best and most effective ways is to battle the Gligar that gamers encounter in the wild because doing so will cause them to sometimes drop a Razor Fang. Once players pick up this item, all they need to do to evolve their Gligar into a Gliscor is give that Razor Fang to it. Upon doing so, they will be rewarded with Gliscor.

Purchasing a Razor Fang with Merit Points

During the game, users may come across different sachels lost by others. When they do, they can pick them up and turn them into Lost and Found back in town for Merit Points.

The number of Merit Points players get for each sachel varies, but they can purchase a Razor Fang for 1400 Merit Points right in town, making for an easy evolution of Gliscor.

Locating a Razor Fang in a space-time distortion

Entering a space-time distortion can help players locate a Razor Fang (Image via Pokemon Legends: Arceus)

Finally, one of the last ways users can locate a Razor Fang is by entering a space-time distortion. Inside these abnormalities, they should identify many different items capable of achieving the evolutions of their Pokemon.

Because Razor Fang is one of these items, it is also available inside space-time distortions. Once players find one, they can evolve their Gligar.

Stumbling across an Alpha Gliscor

One of the other methods of obtaining evolved Pokemon is finding Alpha variants in the world. One of these Alpha variants is capable of being a Gliscor.

When gamers locate an Alpha Gliscor, they should come prepared because Alphas are much stronger than normals. But persistent players may be able to capture it and save themselves a Razor Fang.

