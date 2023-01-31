Dead Space was launched as a faithful re-creation of the original 2008 version, aiming to retain everything that made it special while incorporating modern visuals and gameplay innovations.

Since Dead Space is a survival horror game, players will always have limited access to items and Credits throughout the campaign. Thankfully, a recent exploit was discovered by a Reddit user, which allows one to effectively farm an infinite number of Credits and in-game items using a duplication glitch.

Note: While this glitch is likely unintentional, it could destroy the game balance if misused. Make sure to use it cautiously or not at all to have a fair walkthrough.

User u/Mrthrowawaymcgee discovers glitch in Pulse Rifle upgrade in Dead Space remake

As explained by Reddit user u/Mrthrowawaymcgee, this glitch involves the following series of steps:

As a prerequisite, make sure you have completed at least seven power node upgrades on the Pulse Rifle prior, against 15,000 Credits.

Equip the Pulse Rifle and empty its ammunition using the alternative fire mode to drop Proximity Mines.

Now, pick the ammunition back up to re-equip it in your inventory instead.

Find a suitable Bench to work on, preferably where you will not be interrupted by the necromorphs.

Access the Bench and choose to upgrade your Pulse Rifle.

Use a Power Node to increase the maximum capacity of the rifle.

Post upgrade, you will immediately notice that the rifle has been reloaded and filled with free ammunition.

Now, repeat the steps again until all of the capacity upgrades for the Pulse Rifle are unlocked.

Reset the nodes and repeat the process once more if you have enough Credits.

Once out of Credits, collect all the glitched ammunition and head to your nearest Shop.

Sell the excess ammunition and collect your free Credits that you can use to buy various upgrades, items, and power nodes.

Will players get punished for misusing this glitch in the Dead Space remake?

While this glitch is more than likely an oversight from the developers, it will probably get patched soon, thanks to its rising popularity. Additionally, since the Dead Space remake is a single-player survival horror experience with no multiplayer components, it can be safely assumed that players won't be penalized for this exploit.

Curious gamers are recommended to make the most of this bug until it gets patched.

What is the Dead Space remake?

Presented as a complete re-creation of the 2008 classic in the Frostbite engine, the remake follows players stepping once more into the shoes of engineer Isaac Clarke as they board the ominous USG Ishimura, a mining ship that has mysteriously lost all communication save for a single distress call.

Isaac enters the ship with the rest of his crew only to realize something is amiss. Much to their dismay, the ship is infested with necromorphs - aggressive, mutated, hideous creatures that were once the crew of the Ishimura. It is now up to Isaac to survive on the ship and find a way out.

The Dead Space remake was launched on January 27, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

