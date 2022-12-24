How to extract in Dark and Darker? (Escape Portal guide)

As a PvPvE take on the all-too-familiar medieval dungeon crawler experience, extraction is an essential part of Dark and Darker. While the target of the game is to loot gears and trinkets, all of them are lost if you fail to extract and escape the dungeon in time.

To extract in Dark and Darker, you must find an Escape Portal, marked with a blue headstone. Alternatively, you can instead go deeper into the dungeon for a bigger reward with a bigger risk.

How to use Escape Portal and extract in Dark and Darker?

From Escape from Tarkov to Warzone 2's DMZ mode, the PvPvE loot and extract gameplay has become a fan-favorite over the last few years. Developer-publisher Ironmace has taken that all-too-familiar formula and reimagined it as a medieval dungeon crawler filled with monsters and mages.

Currently, in an invite-only playtest phase with a release window of Q4 2023, the game tasks players with the simple objective of traveling deep into the dungeon and escaping with the best gears and trinkets they can.

Escape Portal in Dark and Darker (Image via Ironmace and YT/@VideoGameDataBank)

How to find an Escape Portal

To extract from the dungeon, you need to find an Escape Portal. Marked by a blue headstone, the Escape Portal will let you extract from the dungeon with all of the loot, to either sell or carry over in the next game.

The Escape Portals spawn in randomly, without any specific location, and as such it might be a bit hard to find for someone unfamiliar with the title. However, as you approach them, you will hear a low rumbling sound, as well as a notification, which will pop up on the top-right of the screen.

How to use Escape Portal

Using the escape Portal is quite simple, just get in front of it, aim the crosshair at the scroll, and press F (which can be changed in the keybind settings). While initiating a portal is as easy as pressing a key, it does take a bit of time to activate.

You can always activate a portal, explore to find some more loot, and then return to extract, but other players can also steal the portal in the meantime.

Tips and Tricks for extracting in Dark and Darker using Escape Portal

While Dark and Darker is a fairly easy game to understand, the unpredictable nature of what to expect in the depths of the dungeon makes it enticing. let's take a look at some of the notable tips and tricks to keep in mind while extracting from the dungeons.

Escape Portal vs Down Portal: which one to choose

There are two kinds of portal headstones in Dark and Darker, the blue ones are the Escape Portal while the red ones are the Down Portal. The Escape Portal lets you safely exit the game with all of your loot intact, and conversely, the Down Portal will take you deeper into the dungeon with better loot and stronger enemies. It's up to you to determine the level of risk versus rewards you want to take on.

Down Portal in Dark and Darker (Image via Ironmace and YT/@VideoGameDataBank)

While the Escape Portal does take a while to get going, Down Portals are instantaneous in comparison. If you get stuck in a situation where you can't afford to lose any time, such as the plague closing in, go for the Down Portal and escape to a lower level of the dungeon.

Once opened, the portal will remain until used

Speaking of opening Escape Portals, while they do take a bit of time to get going, once opened they will remain until used. With this mechanic, the game gives the option to plan ahead. You can initiate a portal, then explore the closeby rooms for loots to gather or, enemies to slay, and then finally return to an open portal instead of waiting around and wasting your time.

Guard your portal, for they can be stole

While exploring and gathering loot is indeed a strategy with investing, in means leaving your portal unguarded. An unguarded portal can easily be stolen by nearby players and help them extract from the dungeons instead. As such, it is up to you if you want to explore, gather more loot or guard your portal and extract with the trinkets.

Dark and Darker is currently available to playtest via invite only on PC. to try it out, head over to the game's Steam page and request an invite.

