How to invite and play with friends in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker has steadily grown in popularity over the course of its three playtests because of just how fun the multiplayer co-op is.

The dungeon crawler is merciless when it comes to its difficulty, and there are indeed a lot of in-game mechanics that the game does not properly explain.

IRONMACE @IronmaceGames

Due to the early network issues, instabilities, and rollback issues, we have decided to extend the playtest, as is tradition.



View the link to our steam page for the new ending time.

The game is much more enjoyable with friends than it is playing it solo. With good party coordination, you will have a much easier time at dealing with some of the most difficult challenges that the dungeon throws at you. However, there are many in the community who are having a fair bit of trouble inviting their friends and booting up the dungeon with them.

Today’s guide will go over how to invite and play with your friends in Dark and Darker.

Inviting your friends in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is much easier and more enjoyable when done with a party of friends. Here's how you can invite your friends to play the game with you:

Launch the Darker and Darker application and make your way to 'Enter the Lobby' from the main menu. However, if you are a new player who is yet to try the game out for the first time, you will first be required to select your character and then make a user ID.

After making your way into the lobby, you will notice that your character is sitting on a chair with two '+' symbols around it. You will be able to use the icons to add your friends to your party.

However, before proceeding to add them, you will need to make sure that you and your friends are in the same region. You will be able to change your region in Dark and Darker by going to the Play Tab and then locating the Server option above the Dungeon map at the bottom left corner.

After you have made sure that you're in the same region, you can then click on the '+' symbol, which will open up a list of players from different classes that you can add to your party. You will then need to add your teammate's ID in the 'Find ID' section located below, which will automatically send an invite to your friend. Upon accepting it, they will automatically be added to your queue.

You will be able to add a total of two players to your party. Once the first friend has made their way, you can then click on the '+' sign again to add the second one. You will have a total party of three in Dark and Darker, so it’s important to have a well-balanced team of different classes to make progression easier.

Fortunately, if you do not have friends to play this game with, Dark and Darker will let you team up with randoms belonging to different classes. As the game is much more fun in co-op, it’s best that you play it with a party for the remainder of the third playtest period, which will end on December 26, 2022.

