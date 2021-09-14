How to face scan in NBA 2K22

With the release of NBA 2K22, players that pick up the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise can also expect a return of the face scan mechanic. Just like in previous games, players don't need anything extraordinary to utilize their own face scan in NBA 2K22.

Many other sports games, like Madden 22, have some fairly standard versions of character creators. They may even be considered behind the curve in terms of what players can do on other character creators. NBA 2K22 and other previous NBA 2K games stand out among the crowd for their face scan feature in the game.

Many players simply want to play with a virtual version of themselves within career mode. There's no better option for that than the NBA 2K22 face scan feature. It won't be exactly the same or even photorealistic, but many of the face scan results come out fairly accurate, and even when they don't, it's still a fun feature to mess around with.

Of course, players who want to use a real player or a custom character creator still have that option in NBA 2K22. The face scan is just another great feature to utilize if players want to insert themselves into the game.

How to use the face scan feature in NBA 2K22

As mentioned, players won't need anything special to pull off a face scan in NBA 2K22. Instead, the main piece of equipment is a smartphone that is required for the face scan.

In order to initiate the face scan for NBA 2K22, players will need to download an app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play store. The app is called MyNBA 2K22. There is an app just like it called MyNBA 2K21 from last year's release, which had the same concept and a functioning app.

Currently, there is no way to download the 2K22 version of the app, but it was accidentally released on the Google Play store. Regardless, it will be necessary for the face scan once it's officially live.

When players do have the app, they'll need to give it permission to access the camera and take a photo of themselves. If the app is connected to their 2K account, it will automatically be brought over to the game for use. Players can then finish up the rest of their character.

