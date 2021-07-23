NBA 2K22: How much will it cost, release date, leaks so far, and more

The highly anticipated NBA 2K22 installment of the video game series will be officially released on September 10th, 2021. The recent teaser trailer confirmed rumors that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for this year’s version, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar featuring on the 75th Anniversary version of the game.

Additionally, Candace Parker has become the first WNBA player to feature on the cover, and is the leading face on the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary edition. With a range of features already announced along with multiple leaks, we’re looking at all the information currently available about NBA 2K22.

#NBA2K22 New Features ✅



🍂Seasons expand to MyCAREER & The W

🏙️All-new City

🚢All-new Neighborhood

🔄The City & MyCAREER become one

⛹️Offense is more skill based

🏀New MyTEAM additions

🔜More to share in Aug. & Sept.



Read Full Courtside Report ➡️ https://t.co/uMX7ixwfJy pic.twitter.com/fjeF7rX2x3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 20, 2021

NBA 2K22: Cost, release date, leaks, and everything else that we know!

The official NBA 2K22 website announced a range of offensive and defense-related features that will be a part of NBA 2K22. Apart from increased basketball IQs and new signature moves, the game will have a completely revamped shot contest and blocking system, and will allow better defensive control over teams.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

Apart from the increased rewards, NBA 2K22 will see the return of the MyTEAM: DRAFT feature and will allow players to transfer progress to next-gen consoles from the same console family (Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S and PS 4 to PS5). A new, more interactive version of the City and increased MyCareer options have also been announced.

Apart from the three editions mentioned above, users can also buy the NBA 2K Cross-Gen Digital Bundle that comes with extra rewards on pre-order. For information about the specific rewards that are being offered with each edition of the game, you can visit the following link.

Pre-order NBA 2K22 at Best Buy to claim digital bonus items, plus step up to the 75th Anniversary Edition & receive an exclusive SteelBook with purchase.



Follow us & RT for a chance to win a $60 Best Buy gift card! Ends 9/9 at 9PM EST. #sponsoredhttps://t.co/sJkr9EM6Qu pic.twitter.com/uSYPafx3sz — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) July 16, 2021

For PS5 and Xbox series X/S, the standard version is available for $69.99 while the same is available for $59.99 for all other consoles. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will cost gamers $79.99. The NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary version is $99.99 across consoles while the 25th Anniversary WNBA edition is available for $69.99. For more information about the overall rewards, the following article can be read.

Finally, fans will be disappointed to learn that the series has followed suit and not introduced cross-play across platforms. Cross-play was one of the biggest demands that fans had from the game series. However, like some other popular sports-related video game series, NBA 2K22 will also not support cross-play, although the specific announcement has not been made.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar