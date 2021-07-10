Who is the cover athlete for NBA 2K22?

The NBA 2K21 edition was well-received by worldwide fans of the series, although the game’s overall performance on next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X left much to be desired. Basic bug-related issues and overall performance troubles effectively mean that the NBA 2K series will see its’ proper introduction to next-gen controls with 2K22. The previous edition, subsequently released for the Xbox Series X and PS5 as well, brought in a plethora of gameplay features that fans will be hoping stay in the game.

This includes the MyNBA, The City, and a brand new MyPLAYER builder system. Regardless, not a lot of information has till date been released about NBA 2K22, with the release date expected to be around September 2021. Additionally, no game-teaser/trailer has been released so far, although various Twitter leaks suggest that the cover stars for this year’s edition might already have been revealed.

Leaks suggest Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki to be cover stars for NBA 2K22

It should be noted that there has till date not been an official announcement over the cover stars of NBA 2K22. NBA 2K21 saw Damian Lillard as the cover star while Zion Williamson was chosen as the cover athlete for the next-gen console versions of the game. Finally, late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was the cover athlete for the legends version of NBA 2K22.

Despite the lack of information as of now, a legitimate looking cover of NBA 2K22 featuring the likes of Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been doing the rounds on Twitter. Secondly, an older leak that came out around mid-June also suggested that it will be none other than Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic who will be the cover athlete for the game.

Luka on the cover of NBA 2K22 is 🔥



We thinking this is real?

While this is far from confirmed, a leaked image showing Luka Doncic on the cover has been accepted by quite a few fans as the official cover, simply because of its aesthetic value. Regardless, multiple other news outlets such as Sports Illustrated have also mentioned Dirk Nowitzki as one of the cover stars.

Hence, while it is unconfirmed, it currently seems as if Luka Doncic will be the cover star for NBA 2K22, with other stars like Kevin Durant and NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul Jabbar also expected to feature on alternate covers.

