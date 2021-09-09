NBA 2K22 announces multiple new MyNBA features including new staff positions, updated team and player training and new pre-built teams

Earlier today, NBA 2K22 announced a range of new features and upgrades with respect to the MyNBA game mode. The MyNBA mode included the MyLeague and MyLeague Online game modes until NBA 2K20, with the new mode being introduced for the first time last year.

For NBA 2K22, a range of new features, new pre-set teams, staff positions and an increase in the depth of the overall experience has been announced. IN this article, we look over all the latest announcements with respect to NBA 2K22’s MyNBA game mode.

MyNBA is back & better in #NBA2K22 Experience new improvements and additions to our franchise mode including:



🔹 MySTAFF

🔹 Team & Player Training

🔹 Conditional Coaching

🔹 New Pre-Built Teams

🔹 Better Spreadsheets

🔹 More Control



Learn More: https://t.co/ZSnq3CMgwY pic.twitter.com/j9DAnxIVEI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 8, 2021

NBA 2K22: All new features and upgrades announced with respect to the MyNBA game mode

NBA 2K22’s MyNBA mode is set to have a range of new features and upgrades. This includes the introduction of a range of MyStaff positions that players will have to fill when managing their respective clubs. NBA 2K22 will have the following four categories of staff positions that players will need to fill:

Front Office (Governor, GM, Assistant GM, CFO)

Coaching (Head Coach, Shot Doctor, Bigman Coach, Post Defense Coach, Perimeter Defense Coach, Guard Guru, Wing Whisperer)

Scouting (Head Scout, 4 Domestic Scouts, 2 Foreign Scouts)

Sports Medicine (Team Doctor, Strength Trainer, Stamina Trainer, Sports Psych, Sports Science, Physio, Sleep Doctor)

#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥



Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details.



Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021

Not only will the respective positions need to be filled, players will have to hire heads of each department which means that a total of 17 staff positions will exist on the MyNBA mode. Additionally, new staff badges for each member of the staff will also result in a more customized and in-depth management of the team, with various positions and features of the staff also set to have consequences with respect to the team and players.

Additionally, apart from staff members, coaches will also have badges with the entire team set to also undergo development like players in the MyNBA game mode. Finally, improved training systems for both individual and team training apart from increased customizations in the form of conditional coaching is also set to be introduced in NBA 2K22.

Australia v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

Also Read

Finally, the overall interface has also undergone a change with more compact spreadsheets being introduced in NBA 2K22. As mentioned above, NBA 2K22 will also have three new pre-built custom teams with official logos, arenas and even uniforms. The three teams can be added in MyNBA and will be called the Bronx Brawlers, Honolulu Breeze and the Omaha Airmen.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar