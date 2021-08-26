NBA 2K22 predictions: The 5 highest rated small forwards

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and everyone is excited for the release. 2K Sports has intentionally delayed information such as trailers, gameplay videos and several other details to keep up with the mystery and the hype that comes with it. Seeing as we have no NBA action until October 2021, 2K Sports is capitalizing on the lack of games and generating interest in fans by releasing one detail at a time.

🗓 Mark your calendar and be the first to see what's new with deep dives on all your favorite modes and gameplay additions. #NBA2K22 pic.twitter.com/TXx4uAMbaj — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 23, 2021

As usual, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the highest rated players in the game and they share that podium with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry.

Small forwards are some of the highest rated players in the game. James and Durant are practically cheat codes and who wouldn't love to drop 60 points with them in NBA 2K22? They do a little bit of everything for the team and a gamer can dominate the floor with them. You can block a player on one end and then run coast to coast to posterize your defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest rated small forwards in NBA 2K22. Many on here are revealed ratings while one is a predicted one. Also keeping in mind that NBA is a lot more positionless now than ever before so we have adjusted the positions accordingly.

#5 Jayson Tatum - 90

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics as seen in NBA 2K20 [Source: VGR]

Jayson Tatum has a rating of 90 in NBA 2K22. He started off the game last year (NBA 2K21) with an 88 rating and then proceeded to put on a show in the 2020-21 NBA season so his rating ended up at 91 at one point. However, he did end the game with a 90 rating and 2K Sports has kept his rating the same for NBA 2K22. However, Tatum personally feels his rating should at least be 92 to begin with given his spectacular performances last season. He brought up his 50 point games and his 60-point outing when he tied Larry Bird for the Celtics record to justify his increase in rating.

🍀@jaytatum0 reacts to his 2K22 Rating



Stay tuned for more #2KRatings coming soon



Pre-order 2K22 ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/NXS88CQxln — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Tatum has 90-rated outside scoring, 74-rated inside scoring, 82-rated athleticism, 78-rated playmaking, 57-rated rebounding and 78-rated defense. He has a total of 46 badges in NBA 2K21 with 12 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze. He still has a long way to go to earn Hall of Fame badges in NBA 2K but given his progression and how he continues to get better, it wouldn't be surprising if 2K Sports rewarded him one in NBA 2K22.

#4 Jimmy Butler - 91

Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat as seen in NBA 2K20 [Source: NBA 2KW]

Jimmy Butler might not be the most fun player to play with in NBA 2K but one cannot deny he is certainly one of the most important ones for your team. If you pick the Miami Heat, you will find yourself using Jimmy Buckets more than you realise. He does everything for the team, from scoring and defense to playmaking and rebounding. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that he is the Heat's most valuable player and his recent $184 million contract extension proves that.

"It's not about stats. ... It's not about whatever 2K numbers you can get."



Erik Spoelstra explains his definition of a max player, and why Jimmy Butler is one of them 📋 pic.twitter.com/Y006UjsVZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2020

Jimmy Butler started off NBA 2K21 with an 89 rating but it shot up to 93 during the 2020 NBA Finals. His ratings the rest of the year kept fluctuating; he touched a low of 90 at one point but finished the game with a 92 rating.

Jimmy Butler's NBA 2K21 ratings over the year [Source: 2kratings.com]

Jimmy Butler was underwhelming, to say the least, in the 2021 NBA playoffs and his NBA 2K22 rating will reflect that. The four-game sweep is remembered for the Milwaukee Bucks' Bryn Forbes outscoring Butler in the series. He scored just 14.5 points per game on 29% shooting from the field including 26% from three-point range, while making 72% of his free throws, all career-lows. We predict his rating to go down by at least one point in NBA 2K22 with the possibility of 90 as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar