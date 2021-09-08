NBA 2K22 pre-order details: All you need to know and what you stand to get

NBA 2K22 is set to be released in a matter of days, on September 10th. The NBA 2K team has announced a plethora of new features, including various MyCareer improvements and an all-new city. Additionally, the overall player ratings of some of the best players in the game have also been released, apart from gameplay footage.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22 is currently available to be pre-ordered, with a range of in-game perks and other bonus items also introduced this year. In this article, we look over everything that has been announced thus far with respect to NBA 2K22 pre-orders.

NBA 2K22 pre-order: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 is set to be released in four editions: standard, 75th anniversary edition, WNBA 25th anniversary edition, and the cross-gen digital bundle available to PS and Xbox users of both generations. Apart from the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store, NBA 2K22 is also available to be pre-ordered on Steam.

#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥



Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details.



Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021

All the bonus items that players can acquire by pre-ordering NBA 2K22 can be seen below:

NBA 2K22 Cross-gen bundle (Digital)

• 10,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

• 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

• Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

• Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Version

• 100K VC

• 10K MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

• 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

• Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

• Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition:

• 5,000 Virtual Currency

• 5,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

• A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

• A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

• Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

• 95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary edition:

• 5,000 Virtual Currency

• 5,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

• A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

• A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

• Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

• 95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Also Read

Hence, while users might be tempted to wait until NBA 2K22’s official ratings and reviews to buy the game, the above bonus items that can be acquired by pre-ordering are an added advantage. For further details with respect to pre-orders of NBA 2K22, the following official link can be visited.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar