NBA 2K22 introduces brand-new gameplay innovations

Following the release of a new trailer, the NBA 2K22 developers have unveiled brand-new gameplay innovations for the popular basketball video game.

The exciting new features were detailed in the NBA 2K website’s latest blog, which lists a number of enhancements and additions that will surely please the game's fans. Both offense and defense received updates, including post-ups, dribbling and shot-blocking.

Offensively, the post-up innovations on NBA 2K22 are refreshing for those who want their players to move more like the real-life Hakeem Olajuwon or Joel Embiid. The ability to do pump fakes, shoot hook shots and other things is much improved.

Dribbling has also been enhanced with the negation of the 1-to-1 Basic Size-ups, which were replaced by 1-to-1 Signature Size-ups. NBA 2K22 will give players “a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up,” giving gamers full control of the way the series is exhibited.

On the defensive end, NBA 2K22 also improved perimeter defenders’ and rim protectors’ ability to do what they do best. The game’s engineers made sure of that. Basketball IQ is greatly rewarded, removing the much-maligned “ghost contests.”

These and many more are part and parcel of the changes and improvements on NBA 2K22!

NBA 2K22 gameplay updates

Jayson Tatum [Image from NBA 2K22 via USA Today]

NBA 2K22 will introduce a variety of innovative gameplay elements that were outlined and explained on the game's official website. Here are a few of them:

Defense & Defensive AI: Completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems, a significant update to the fundamental defensive rotations, and much more;

Dribbling: Players will experience a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains;

Post Play: Upgrades highlight loads of new content, including new movement and a new arsenal of back-to-basket moves;

Shooting: There's a new shot meter that will dynamically expand when players take high-quality shots with good shooters but will shrink when heavily contested, shooting with a low-rated shooter, or fatigued. NBA 2K22 puts more emphasis on Shot IQ, meaning the teams that work for open looks and take smart shots are going to see much more success than the teams that force up bad shots;

Finishing: Along with a focus on creating more of a skill gap for finishing at the rim, players can also completely customize their dunk repertoire with an all-new Dunk Style Creator;

Builds, Badges & Takeover: Adjustments to create more balanced builds, and an increase of the total badge count to 80, offer many ways for players to impact the game. Additionally, NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles introduces Takeover Perks, which you can unlock to strengthen your existing Takeover abilities.

NBA 2K22 is available for pre-order until the release date of September 10.

