First look at LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Zion Williamson in NBA 2K22 hype video

NBA 2K22 recently released a gameplay trailer that offers a first look at LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson in the popular video game.

Ahead of its release, NBA 2K22 dropped the hype video to generate more excitement for avid fans who are dying to see James in his LA Lakers jersey, sporting the No. 6.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, LeBron James informed the NBA that he will change his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6, and NBA 2K22 made sure to make the change in the game as well.

Curry is also prominently featured in the trailer and is seen making his patented three-point jumper. Meanwhile, Williamson can be seen flying through the air to block a shot from an unsuspecting opponent.

The latest NBA 2K22 hype video will surely keep gamers awake at night in anticipation of its release.

Other NBA superstars such as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic are also shown performing their patented moves in the trailer.

Aside from the usual NBA 2K22 stars, we also see WNBA stars putting on slick moves against their opponents.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10, but gamers can pre-order it to reserve their copies.

LeBron James and new LA Lakers teammate in NBA 2K22 trailer

General manager Rob Pelinka, Russell Westbrook #0 and head coach Frank Vogel

What is especially exciting for gamers is our first look at Russell Westbrook rocking a Lakers jersey. In the gameplay trailer, he is shown soaring through the hoop and putting down a one-handed slam.

Before the new season begins, fans can check out what the chemistry between the Big 3 of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be like when the game comes out in a few days.

Questions about the chemistry between the LA Lakers stars began as soon as the Westbrook trade was made public on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Lakers were expected to trade for a shooter, particularly Buddy Hield, but the Washington Wizards trade happened instead.

In NBA 2K22, gamers can show other NBA fans how the LA Lakers can win a championship with their current lineup after Rob Pelinka surrounded their Big 3 with veterans and shooters.

Only time will tell if LeBron James and company can follow suit on the court.

