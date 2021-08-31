3 things NBA fans want to see from Dennis Rodman's '48 Hours in Vegas' movie 

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman is set to executive-produce a film based on his wild adventure in the 1997-98 NBA season.

NBA fans would be ecstatic to learn more about Rodman’s infamous but highly entertaining trip to Sin City. So what can NBA and basketball fans, in general, expect from '48 Hours in Vegas?'

Dennis Rodman’s crazy 2-day trip to Vegas during the 1998 Finals will be turned into a film, with Rodman serving as an executive producer, h/t @nypostsports pic.twitter.com/CgYn0uprSb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2021

A few details about Dennis Rodman and '48 Hours in Vegas'

According to Deadline, which broke the news on Monday, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce '48 Hours in Vegas' for Lord Miller, while Rodman, Ari Lubet and Will Allegra will executive-produce, with screenplay by Jordan VanDina.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, had this to say about the upcoming film:

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know."

"We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ’The Worm’? Just you wait!”

As an NBA fan who watched the episode of 'The Last Dance' that covered one of Dennis Rodman’s Las Vegas trips, there are three things I’d like to see in '48 Hours in Vegas':

#3 How did the Chicago Bulls respond to Dennis Rodman’s request?

Toni Kukoc (#7) sits on the bench with Dennis Rodman (#91) [Photo by NBAE via Getty Images]

In 'The Last Dance' documentary, Bulls head coach Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan were the primary storytellers of how Dennis Rodman asked for a vacation to blow off some steam.

The description of the '48 Hours in Vegas' film says that the story is in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. But the documentary has covered the one from the regular season in which Rodman was out for more than two days.

Steve Kerr saw Rodman complaining about NBA players resting: "I got a good kick out of that...Dennis was suspended 15 games a year anyway." pic.twitter.com/9lKzZ7OMRy — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2017

It’s possible the 1998 NBA Finals vacation that Dennis Rodman took was a shorter one. Nevertheless, his absence would have created quite a stir within the team, no matter when it happened. But if there’s anything we learned from 'The Last Dance', it’s how well the players understood The Worm’s needs to perform at a high level on the court.

It would be great to hear from role players like current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler, Ron Harper, Luc Longley and 1996 Sixth Man of the Year Toni Kukoc.

How well or how badly did they take Rodman’s request? Did they just laugh behind closed doors, or did they truly accept that to be a part of the unwritten 'Rodman Rules'? Either way, role players have some of the most interesting takes, and it would be great to hear them share their thoughts about the same.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav