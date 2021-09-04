NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Looking at all the features revealed so far

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th and fans are steadily gathering information about the upcoming game. 2K Sports revealed a bunch of features ahead of the NBA game launch, including all the changes and additions to MyTeam. MyTeam is a concept in the game where users can create their own team using specific and specialized cards.

To start off with a couple of changes in MyTeam, NBA 2K22 will now not feature any bronze or silver cards and jump straight to gold. For the first time, gamers can collect all five MyTeam starter cards to create an All-Star type lineup after they've chosen their first starter. According to the NBA 2K22 Courtside Report,

"After fully evolving a Starter Player, you will unlock a new Lifetime Agenda which will let you open the Starter Option Pack a second, third, fourth, and fifth time to add all of these players to your collection."

Moreover, after you've completed and evolved your fifth starter, you will earn the first historic Coach of the Year card as an Emerald Phil Jackson.

There will apparently be two $250,000 unlimited tournaments so half a million dollars are on the line for gamers as these two events will take place one after the other. Additionally, gamers can also now craft their own shoe cards in the MT Shoe Lab.

The biggest attraction of MyTeam is a world of NBA other than your own. If you want Stephen Curry to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, you can do so. However, in NBA 2K22, the team can be customized even further. You can hang banners for the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center or design your own Madison Square Garden. You can also pick from hundreds of jersey cards, court floors and arenas so you have full control of your team and how it dresses or where it plays.

Let's dive into some of the main features introduced in NBA 2K22 MyTeam.

#1 NBA 2K22 MyTeam - Holo Cards

Vince Carter Holo Player Card in NBA 2K22 MyTeam [Source: NBA 2K22 Courtside Report]

The rarest of cards on NBA 2K22 MyTeam are the holo versions of each player. These cards earn a gamer bragging rights when gaming online and are the ultimate showcase in one's collection. These cards will obviously have the same attributes and badges as the normal cards but certain Lineup Rules and Agendas allow gamers to use these specialized cards.

#2 NBA 2K22 MyTeam Challenges

There are a host of challenges added to the game like Pick-up, Spotlight and Skill Challenges. In NBA 2K22, the Weekly and Moment Challenges have been replaced with Pick-Up and Skill Challenges. Single players thrive on this feature as it allows them to compete in a 5-on-5 or 3v3 setting with unique lineups.

Pick Up challenges will match you with a roster similar-rated to yours so a 90-rated lineup will attract tougher opponents. Whereas the Skill challenges will have users completing real-life milestones such as draining Stephen Curry's 13 threes in a game or Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors. Spotlight challenges are when you complete a set of challenges for the four cover athletes and earn rewards along the way.

Who's completed the #NBA2K22 Spotlight Challenge?



Don't forget to compete in the challenge to earn MyTEAM rewards for 2K21 and 2K22 ‼️ https://t.co/5L8mBmDMuU — NBA 2K21 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) August 9, 2021

