What is LeBron James' expected NBA 2K22 rating?

LeBron James is arguably the best player in the game today and every gamer loves playing with him on NBA 2K. He is dominant in every aspect of the game and if your opponent picks the All-Time Cleveland Cavaliers or the All-Time Miami Heat, expect a 50-piece from King James along with a few posters on your defenders. He was the cover athlete for NBA 2K14 and NBA 2K19 Special Edition.

LeBron James has always been one of the highest rated players on NBA 2K. Be it his younger days with the Cavaliers or his MVP days with the Heat, James was always near a 97 or 98 rating. In NBA 2K20, LeBron James earned the highest rating in the game with 98 after he led the LA Lakers to the NBA championship.

LeBron James has gotten his damn respect... virtually, at least. He’ll be the highest-rated player in NBA 2K, and Anthony Davis is not far behind. https://t.co/p1oh7aaLe7 — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) October 22, 2020

Also Read: When is the NBA 2K22 demo coming out? Here's all we know so far

Will LeBron James match his NBA 2K20 rating in 2K22?

LeBron James with the LA Lakers in NBA 2K [Source: visualurl.com]

LeBron James is practically a cheat code in NBA 2K. Every gamer has at least once tried a James vs. Michael Jordan matchup on their system and argued who the G.O.A.T. is.

James is so good that his rating can practically never fall below 94, even if he spent an entire season injured. Is there any version of King James who is worse than 94?

LeBron James was rated 97 last season (2K21) and was the highest rated athlete in the game alongside Stephen Curry. He started the game off with a 97 rating and was playing at an MVP level so his rating increased to 98 for a brief few months.

However, he hurt his ankle in a game against the Atlanta Hawks and consequently was sidelined for nearly 20 games, the longest stretch of his career. As a result, his rating fell back down to 97 but amusingly that was still the highest rating for any player.

LeBron James' weekly 2K rating from game launch to end [Source: 2Kratings.com]

LeBron James plays 2K himself and has been found online playing the game with other athletes. King James is so highly rated in 2K that in 2015, Kevin Durant admitted on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' that he plays as LeBron James.

LeBron James' predicted rating on NBA 2K22 is 97 with an obvious possibility for an increase to 98. No attribute in James is rated less than 50 (except steals at 46) and remarkably 30 out of 39 attributes are rated above 80.

He has 85-rated outside scoring and 89-rated inside scoring, with attributes like Offensive Efficiency, Layup and Shot IQ all rated at 98. LeBron James has 91 rated athleticism with 99 rated Stamina and 97 rated Overall Durability.

As expected, he has 89 rated playmaking with no attribute less than 87. Moreover, he has 77 rated and 67-rated rebounding (84 defensive and 50 offensive).

Bron getting in some early practice with Boogie and AD on 2K 🎮



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/JxtONT4HzB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2019

LeBron James has a whopping 61 total badges as of NBA 2K21 with 28 gold, 15 silver, 14 bronze and 4 Hall of Fame badges.

All three editions of NBA 2K22 are going to drop on September 10th, 2021.

Also Read: What is Stephen Curry's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Rohit Mishra