When is the NBA 2K22 demo coming out? Here's all we know so far

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and gamers and fans of the sport are hyped up for it's release. Luka Doncic was announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K22 while Candace Parker will be the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K. Parker will be featured on the 'GameStop Exclusive' game's cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition. Moreover, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will be on the cover of the 75th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22.

When is NBA 2K22 scheduled to release?

Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky will be the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K

The game is scheduled to release on September 10th, 2021. The latest leaks and rumors suggest that there is no scheduled demo this year. According to many e-sports reporters, the NBA 2K team confirmed that there won't be a demo release in a brief Q&A session. When asked whether there will be a demo, NBA 2K reportedly responded by saying,

"No. Although the demo version is a regular content released by NBA 2K, we decided not to release demo version this year, but instead focus on creating fully-functional games of this generation and previous generation."

Although these aren't confirmed reports, it suggests that NBA 2K is skipping the demo release so they can focus on the final product. 2K Sports enjoys a monopoly in the basketball video-game industry as no competition exists from NBA Live or any other enterprise. They have the luxury of delaying or canceling any demo release for NBA 2K.

The pre-order for the game began on July 14th, 2021 and the final release date in on September 10th, 2021 for all three editions of the game. The game will be available on several playtforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, XBOX One and Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.

