What is Luka Doncic's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has been selected as the new cover of the NBA 2K22 edition. He is an international sensation and one of the youngest players to make the cover.

Doncic will be the cover athlete for the regular edition while WNBA's Candace Parker will be the first female athlete on the cover of the NBA 2K22 WNBA's 25th Anniversary Special Edition and GameStop Exclusive Edition.

Meanwhile, the 75th Anniversary Edition will feature the faces of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.

What will Luka Doncic's NBA 2K22 rating be?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three-pointer

Luka Doncic is one of the biggest young phenoms in the NBA since LeBron James. He has already broken and set many NBA records, and many analysts and fans agree on the fact that he is likely to finish his career with multiple MVP honors. The Dallas Mavericks star averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season on 47/35/73 shooting splits.

Cover athletes usually have one of the highest ratings in NBA 2K. Luka Doncic had a net rating of 79 in his rookie year (NBA 2K19), 87 in his sophomore year (NBA 2K20) and a whopping 94 rating this season (NBA 2K21).

Luka Doncic was featured in the top 10 rated athletes in NBA 2K21 with a 94 rating, alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and several other superstars.

Our highest rated players after the regular season 📈



What will this list look like in 2K22? pic.twitter.com/p03Vnr1LvI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 30, 2021

The Slovenian's rating is certainly expected to increase in NBA 2K22. The pre-order edition has several rewards, but one amongst them is a 95 rated MyTeam card for Luka Doncic. The estimate is that the regular rating for the Mavs superstar will increase to either 95 or 96 in NBA 2K22.

Luka Doncic is rated 94 overall in NBA 2K21 with 79-rated inside scoring, 63-rated defense, 59-rated rebounding (81 defensive and 59 offensive), 90-rated playmaking, 84-rated athleticism, and 91-rated outside scoring. He has 98-rated intangibles and 97-rated potential along with 79-rated morale.

His stats have gone up every single season and his NBA 2K rating has reflected those improvements.

Luka Doncic has been a steady 94 this season with occasional drops to 93 ratings. He has 4 bronze badges, 4 silver badges and a whopping 37 gold badges for a total of 45 badges. Doncic will now have more badges added to his NBA 2K resume with a few silver and bronze expected to upgrade.

Moreover, we believe Luka Doncic's net rating in 2K22 will be 95 to begin the 2021-22 NBA season, with a potential to touch 96 if he puts on another show next year.

