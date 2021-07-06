Luka Doncic Day declared on July 6th by Dallas County to recognize the player's efforts for the community

The 22-year-old Slovenian phenom, Luka Doncic has several feathers in his cap. He is the youngest player to be named to two All-NBA First Teams in three years and was generating MVP buzz before the 2020-21 NBA season started.

He is a multi-time champion of the Spanish basketball league and the EuroLeague and also have MVP honors in both leagues. Several analysts and fans have predicted he will end his career with multiple MVP honors in the NBA.

Now, another accomplishment in the young guard's career is that Dallas County has officially declared July 6th as Luka Doncic Day.

IT'S LUKA DONCIC DAY! 🗓



July 6, 2021 will officially be declared Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County!



Congrats, @luka7doncic! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/g8yUqaRhCz — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) July 6, 2021

July 6th is now Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The state of Texas and Dallas County recognize Luka Doncic's contributions to society. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the Southwest Division title in 2021, the franchise's first division title in 11 years.

According to the resolution, they are acknowledging Doncic's ability to unite the community in support of their city's basketball organization. The Mavericks franchise was established in Dallas in 1980 and has been one of the main sports teams in the area alongside the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

Luka Doncic was second in NBA jersey sales in the world this year, behind only LeBron James and the Dallas county recognizes that because of Doncic, several people around the world are wearing "Dallas" on their chest. The Slovenian has brought in fans from all around the world to support the Mavericks.

He is often considered to be the next face of the NBA after players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant retire. Doncic's immense skill and talent will mean millions of new fans for the Dallas Mavericks organization.

Dallas County also acknowledged his charitable contributions in the community as one of the reasons for declaring July 6th as Luka Doncic Day. He donated $1.25 million in February along with his team when the winter storm wiped out the county and further donated $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers in the frontlines during COVID-19.

Moreover, Doncic donated Jordan shoes to frontline healthcare workers in March.

He is highly beloved by fans all around the world and even more so in the Dallas community. The resolution compared him to Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki in that respect, stating:

"Much like fellow European Dirk Nowitzki landed in our great city 20 years prior [to Doncic getting drafted], Doncic has quickly become an adored and adopted North Texan. And he's on track to be right alongside Nowitzki in the history books."

Dallas Mavs' CEO Cynt Marshall joins Dallas Co. Commissioners Court for the resolution to celebrate Luka Dončić Day! The county also celebrated his Slovenian heritage and recent Olympic berth. pic.twitter.com/LtDAnpiHfo — Tamara Jolee (@TamaraJolee) July 6, 2021

The county celebrated his Slovenian heritage and the Dallas County Commissioner's Court has officially declared July 6th as Luka Doncic Day.

Also read: Top 5 stats that show Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic could be the next NBA superstar

Edited by Rohit Mishra