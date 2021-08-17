What is Stephen Curry's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

NBA 2K22 is just around the corner and fans are excited for the new ratings of superstars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. As the season progresses these ratings change and fluctuate. The two best rated players in NBA 2K21 were Curry and James, both at 97. This season the game features Luka Doncic as the cover athlete and his rating is expected to increase as well.

Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo should certainly feature an increase in rating given his 2021 championship run and Finals MVP while players like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard might suffer a decline in rating due to injuries and lack of games.

What will Stephen Curry's 2K22 rating be?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is arguably the biggest star in the NBA alongside LeBron James. He is one of the most beloved and simultaneously one of the most hated athletes in the game. Curry's long-distance marksmanship is so lethal that every gamer itches to choose him to their team or choose to play with the Golden State Warriors. His 99-rated A+ three-point shooting is practically a cheat code.

Steph Curry is so good, NBA 2K’ developers can't figure out how to properly virtualize him https://t.co/DnhxBwWF5N pic.twitter.com/P89yukL2ts — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2016

Stephen Curry was rated 97 last season (2K21) and given his 2021 scoring title, he might feature a one-point increase in NBA 2K22. He averaged 32 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in the 2020-21 NBA season. Curry went beserk last season when he sunk 96 threes in the calender month of April 2021 and doing so on a ridiculous 49% clip. Naturally, his ratings reflected his on-court dominance. He started the NBA 2K21 game with a 95 rating which eventually climbed to 97 by the end of the season.

Steph's makin a statement 👨‍🍳 He's up to a 97 OVR in this week's #2KRatings Update. Agree? pic.twitter.com/uVrGe4Ksjr — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 22, 2021

Stephen Curry's weekly 2K21 rating from game launch to end [Source: 2kratings.com]

Stephen Curry's predicted rating is 97 with a possibility for 98. As expected he has 97-rated outside scoring and 59-rated inside scoring, although his layup rating is at 97 and the dunking attributes bring his inside scoring average down. He has 63 rated defense which is understandable but his pass interception is rated at 85. Moreover, Curry has 49-rated rebounding (65 defensive and 32 offensive) along with 91-rated playmaking and 83-rated athleticism.

Stephen Curry has 45 total badges as of NBA 2K21 with 33 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze and 3 Hall of Fame badges.

All three editions for NBA 2K22 drop on September 10th, 2021.

