NBA 2K22 predictions: The 5 highest rated point guards

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, 2021 and basketball fans are excited all over the world. Luka Doncic will be the cover athlete for the game while WNBA superstar Candace Parker will be the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K as she will feature on the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition.

As we have seen, point guards and floor generals are some of the highest rated players in the game. Out of the top 10 highest rated 2K players, four are point guards while an argument can be made that LeBron James plays that position too.

Who will be the five best point guards in NBA 2K22?

Given that point guards are floor generals and usually the team's ball-handlers, a gamer has to utilize them perfectly to win the game. Most teams now feature an elite point guard as they simply cannot get by without one. So without further ado, let's predict the five highest-rated point guards in NBA 2K22.

#5 Chris Paul - 90

Chris Paul with the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is the 5th-highest rated point guard in NBA 2K21 with a rating of 89, considering Kyrie Irving will stick to the shooting guard role in the new game. Paul was an 88 rated player when the game was launched, but over time, his rating fluctuated and eventually ended at 89. He fell to 85 at one point last season but given his resurgence and the fact that he led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, we can expect his rating to increase by 1.

He was rated 90 during his time with the LA Clippers back in 2016 but we expect him to reach that mark once again in 2022.

Paul has 92-rated outside scoring, 53-rated inside scoring, 76-rated athleticism, 87-rated playmaking, 47-rated rebounding and 77-rated defense. He has a total of 51 badges in NBA 2K21 with 22 gold badges, 18 silver and 11 bronze.

#4 James Harden - 94

James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden was rated 95 in NBA 2K21 but considering how he spent the majority of last season injured and on the bench, we can expect his rating to fall by 1. He started off 2K21 with a 96 rating but fell to 95 over the course of the season and is expected to fall one point further.

Harden has 79-rated inside scoring, 91-rated outside scoring, 90-rated athleticism, 91-rated playmaking, 58-rated rebounding and 65-rated defense. He has a total of 43 badges with 32 gold, 2 bronze, 4 silver and 5 Hall of Fame badges.

2K has Harden showing out already🤣 pic.twitter.com/EfDZSI06XB — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) January 15, 2021

