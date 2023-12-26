How did Fanum get so popular? Breaking down Twitch star's rise to fame

Roberto "Fanum" is a Twitch streamer from the group AMP (Any Means Possible) and is accompanied by big names like Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss. The streamer has enjoyed a rapid rise to fame, having gained over 1.5 million followers in the span of just a few years.

However, the content creator came from humble beginnings, starting streaming in 2016. Eventually, he became a regular on the platform, and his online persona, JustFanum, was born on Twitch on May 23, 2017.

This article explores Roberto's journey to garnering fame in the streaming sphere.

Exploring Fanum's rise to popularity in the streaming sphere

Fanum had established himself as a small streamer on Twitch in 2017, earning around 4,000 followers by December of the same year. While steadily gaining views on his Twitch channel, he began making videos on YouTube as well. He uploaded his first video on the latter platform in February 2019.

The group AMP was formed in 2019 and was originally founded by Roberto, Agent 00, Duke Dennis as well as ImDavisss. The squad was then joined by Kai Cenat in mid-2020. At that point, he had started streaming full-time on Twitch and reached over 25,000 followers by March 10, 2021.

In a video posted on December 23, 2022, by YouTuber KC3FEETT, the variety streamer kicked Kai Cenat's door to steal his cookies. This is where the phrase "Fanum Tax" was first utilized by Roberto. The Fanum Tax, which can be understood as a "food tax," became an internet sensation and a meme, further boosting Roberto's popularity. He had attained 729,000 followers at this point.

Cut to two years later, Kai Cena, along with the other AMP members, went back to his hometown of New York and got arrested as large crowds gathered at the meetup. This incident made national headlines, as the streamer was allegedly charged with inciting a riot, as per AP News. Being affiliated with Kai Cenat and AMP, Roberto was again in the limelight.

On July 25, 2023, Roberto announced that he was discontinuing the "Fanum Tax." The cause behind the decision was a conflict that occurred between Roberto and AMP group mate Din "Agent 00" when the former tried to attain the latter's mini-fridge as per the "tax." What followed was a physical altercation between the two, causing Roberto to decide to end the tax.

On September 14, 2023, Kai Cenat and Roberto also appeared in American Rapper Offset's teaser music video, "Fan". This made waves within the Twitch community, where Roberto had more than 1.4 million followers.

As of the latest numbers on December 26, 2023, the streamer has accumulated over 1.79 million followers on Twitch and continues to grow as part of the ever-popular and ever-controversial AMP group.

What does Fanum's content consist of?

The streamer's YouTube content consists of IRL vlogs of his various adventures, both alone and with friends, wherein they complete challenges and go through various experiences together. Roberto has over 1.51 million subscribers on YouTube.

On Twitch, the streamer focuses mostly on Grand Theft Auto V, Just Chatting streams as well as other games like Minecraft and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.