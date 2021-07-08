How to farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush are important for any player who wants special clubs on their favorite characters. These special clubs can provide new stats for a given character's swing.

In Mario Golf: Super Rush, Character Points are based on a scoring system of sorts. Players earn Character Points as they reach new milestones or complete parts of a golf match. The more a player does with a character, the more Character Points they will earn.

There are plenty of ways to get Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush. However, before attempting anything for points, players should make sure they have the character they want in play.

Here's how players can earn Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush:

Collect coins in Speed Golf - 3 points

- 3 points Play a hole of golf - 10 points

- 10 points Get a Birdie - 10 points

- 10 points Get an Eagle - 20 points

- 20 points Get an Albatross - 50 points

- 50 points Hole in one - 100 points

While playing well is one of the best ways to farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush, it's not the most efficient.

The best ways to farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush

There are two methods that players can use to farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush more efficiently. One takes work, while the other takes a bit more skill. Either way, they will both net plenty of Character Points for the player.

The first method is simple but very monotonous. Players will essentially have to continue restarting the first hole before teeing off. Starting a game of normal golf with four playable characters will allow the player to farm points on all the selected characters. Each hole that is restarted will give 10 points per character.

Another option is to go on an easy course that players know well and keep hitting a hole in one before restarting. This is a great way to quickly farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush. With enough saved up, players can purchase Star Clubs and Super Star Clubs.

