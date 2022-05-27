How to farm in My Time at Sandrock

Pathea Games released their sequel to My Time at Portia, titled My Time at Sandrock, on May 25, 2022. It follows similar game mechanics to the previous indie game, wherein the player can craft various structures, weapons, and tools.

However, unlike Minecraft, My Time at Sandrock is more than a sandbox; the game has a story and a cast of characters with their own personalities. There is a world to explore other than what the player builds from the materials scattered about. If there is any comparison that comes close, it is Stardew Valley.

One of the many mechanics players can interact with and sink time into is farming. It can be a great way to have a steady stream of ingredients to then start cooking. But it has to be unlocked first. Here is a guide on how farming is unlocked and how to start farming in My Time at Sandrock.

My Time at Sandrock: A guide to farming

The very first step to farming in My Time at Sandrock is obviously unlocking it first. Players do not have the ability to farm right out of the gate and instead have to complete a series of missions before it is accessible. Those missions are:

The Old Man and the Tree

Moisture Farm Blues

The Grass is Greener

These missions come at the behest of Zeke, wherein the player and the Civil Corps work together. The player will learn that Zeke is the only person working the moisture farm. Upon visiting Zeke after his introduction in My Time at Sandrock, Geeglers attack and, ultimately, destroy the one device that makes moisture farming possible: a Hydrogel.

During the questline, the player will have to help craft an entirely new one. This sends the player out to retrieve various ores, like Copper and Tin, to smelt Bronze— in addition to Wood and Rubber, Leather, and other raw materials. The journal will tell the players everything they need to help Zeke. With a new Hydrogel crafted, Zeke helps the player start farming.

Players will receive the Desert Planting Toolkit by the end of the long and arduous questline. This is exactly what is needed to start farming in My Time at Sandrock. With the Desert Planting Toolkit, players can:

Step 1 : Activate Planting Mode, preferably at the location you would like to start farming.

: Activate Planting Mode, preferably at the location you would like to start farming. Step 2 : Pick and choose where to create Straw Grids. These designate portions of the land for farming.

: Pick and choose where to create Straw Grids. These designate portions of the land for farming. Step 3 : Using previously created Straw Grids, pick a seed to plant and water it.

: Using previously created Straw Grids, pick a seed to plant and water it. Step 4 : Rinse and repeat until you’ve created a farm as big as you want.

: Rinse and repeat until you’ve created a farm as big as you want. Step 5: When the plants are fully grown, they can be harvested.

It is important to remember that, like in real life, the crops in My Time at Sandrock need Water, which has to be gathered. Also, like in real life, those crops need to be watered more than once. Should the player let them dry out for too long, the plants will die. Another tidbit to keep in mind is that some plants can only be harvested once, whereas trees can have multiple harvests before needing to be replaced with a new plant.

Edited by R. Elahi