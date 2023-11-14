How to fast-forward in CS2 replay system?

CS2 has been one of the most exciting launches for competitive gamers this year, with Valve finally introducing an engine upgrade with the Source 2. Aside from offering colossal visual changes and technical improvements, Counter-Strike 2 still shares the same foundation as its predecessor, CS:GO.

One of the fan-favorite features that the community loves to use is the popular replay system. Not only does it allow you to look at suspicious opponents, but you can also use it for your own performance's betterment.

One of the most asked questions regarding the replay system is how to fast-forward rounds. This article will guide you through this feature in the CS2 replay system.

CS2 replay system guide: How to fast-forward rounds explained

Downloading matches in Counter-Strike 2 replay system (Image via Valve)

CS2's demo replay system is one of the easiest to use among all the competitive games. Valve has greatly improved over the replay console from the original CS:GO.

Watching the game through the replay system in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

Before you can get to fast-forwarding, here's how to watch your demo replays in Counter-Strike 2:

Launch CS2 from Steam and head to the TV Icon at the top-left corner of your screen.

Once in the tab, select a game from your matches that you would like to view in the replay system.

After selecting one, click on the Download button in green at the bottom-right corner of the screen and wait for the clip to initialize.

Once the match is downloaded, click on the Watch button in green at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Using the fast-forward feature in CS2

Using the fast-forward feature in the Counter-Strike 2 Replay system (Image via Valve)

The replay system in Counter-Strike 2 can offer you complete accessibility when reviewing your clips or taking a look at other players in a match. Here is how you can use the fast-forward feature:

When the clip is loaded, press Shift + F2 on your keyboard to activate the replay console on your screen.

Once it is loaded, you can use a wide range of features, including the fast-forward, while viewing your match.

The Fast-Forward buttons are right beside the Previous/Next Round buttons where you can even pick the rate for speeding up the clip.

Aside from fast-forwarding, the Counter-Strike 2 replay console also allows you to use features like skipping or going back with 15 seconds, and using the seek bar to skip to a specific portion of a round. While the latter part was present in the CS:GO replay system as well, fans often complained about the janky controls and the console's unresponsiveness.