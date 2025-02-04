How to feed Mutt during Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Feeding Mutt is a bonus objective during the Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Henry, Lord Hans Capon, and the rest of the members will set up camp for the time being while they travel to Trosky. During that time, you will be tasked with finding food and feeding Mutt along with other objectives. Since you will not have any dog-specific food, you won't be able to feed your companion immediately.

This guide will help you find the required food item for Mutt during the Easy Riders main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Feeding Mutt during Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Mutt constantly barks at Oats (Image via Deep Silver)

At the initial stage of the Easy Riders quest, Henry and the rest of the members will camp beside a river. You will have to undergo basic combat training against Lord Hans Capon. However, you will also hear Mutt, your dog companion barking relentlessly at Oats (cook and general helper).

After approaching Mutt, you must make him heel. Although he will become silent, you will know that he's hungry. Subsequently, an optional objective in the Easy Riders quest will appear, and you will have to find some food for Mutt and feed him to complete this side quest. Although you likely have Apples and Bread, you won't have any dog food and nothing will be available in the vicinity either.

To find the required food and feed Mutt, first go towards Oats. You can find him cooking for the members near the fireplace. Interact with him and choose the prompt - "Have you got some food for my dog?" After that, Oats will say he has one sausage piece he plans to save for later.

There are three ways you can get the sausage from Oats (Image via Deep Silver)

Next, you must choose the correct prompt to convince Oats to give you the sausage. Although there are multiple ways to obtain the food, some choices have additional effects. Here are all the options to get the sausage from Oats:

1) "I'll bring you something from the noble's feast"

This option is the most straightforward way to obtain the sausage. If Oats gives the sausage, Henry promises to bring something from the feast in Trosky. This will grant you the sausage and improve your Reputation.

2) "You wouldn't want Mutt to bite you"

Oats will be frightened by this choice and hand over the sausage to you. However, you will lose your Reputation.

3) "What would you swap that sausage for?"

This is an interesting choice as it unlocks an additional objective in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. After choosing the prompt, Oats will ask you to get his ring from Tankard. All you have to do is defeat Tankard in a Dice match to get the ring as a bet. Oats will give you the sausage if you return the ring to him.

Follow through one of the three options to obtain the sausage and interact with Mutt. Subsequently, feed him the item to complete the objective in the Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

