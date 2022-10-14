How do FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards get a boost?

The Rulebreakers promo will be released in FIFA 23 in a couple of hours from the time of writing, and fans have been eager to find out what's to come. This will be the first time a promo will last for two weeks, released in a batch of two teams.

The first roster was leaked earlier on social media, and some of the cards look great for the Ultimate Team. Whether the official release will be along the same lines will be confirmed later when the content drops. More importantly, FIFA 23 players need to understand what's unique about the Rulebreakers cards.

Like the OTW and RTTK promos, cards belonging to this one also have boosted stats and hiked overalls. These buffs make the Rulebreakers cards better than their base editions, resulting in higher demand. Unlike those two promos, the boosts and upgrades work differently and offer a different strategic advantage.

FIFA 23's Rulebreakers promo will be popular due to random boosts

Any promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team provides different cards that distinguish themselves from their base versions. These often come with boosts to their overalls and the chance for upgrades. The same feature applies to the OTW and RTTK cards released in the game as well.

For the Rulebreakers promo, any chance of an upgrade is unlikely, and it hasn't been the case historically. As far as boosts to overalls are concerned, it's a one-time thing as the cards get an upgraded rating relative to their base versions.

It doesn't mean that the Rulebreakers cards aren't worth the players' investment. After all, every footballer in the promo has a surprise boost to any of the stats aside from the regular upgrade. This stat is random but often boosts one of the weaker sections of the card.

Typically, EA Sports provides a boost to a stat that's relevant to the card and offers flexibility as well.

For example, Real Madrid's Casemiro (back then) was released as a CDM card, and had great defensive stats and physicality. Additionally, the card also had great shooting, which couldn't be found on its base card.

It suddenly allowed FIFA 22 players to use the footballer in the CM position if they felt like it. It would have been ineffective to do the same with the base card, as the relevant stats were missing.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Dzeko is added to come in Rulebreakers



Another big card



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Dzekois added to come in RulebreakersAnother big cardMake sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Dzeko 🇧🇦 is added to come in Rulebreakers 🔥Another big card 🔥Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/JC560pXfWu

Based on the leaks so far, Gerard Pique and Edin Dzeko are two such examples. Both are rumored to be present in the team set to be released later today, and both seem to have received boosts in the pace department. This makes both the cards much more viable as their only problem is in that area.

Not every card gets an upgrade in the pace department, however, and the footballers who are naturally fast will get boosts in some other areas. Additionally, this buff is coupled with regular improvements, which results in higher overalls of the cards. It remains to be seen what the confirmed Rulebreakers promo will bring and how much of the earlier FIFA 23 leaks are true.

Poll : 0 votes