How to find ammo in Scorn?

Scorn is the latest addition to the genre of horror-themed FPS, and the game has finally been released after almost a decade in development. Since the foundation was laid down, it has taken eight years and two kickstarts for the developers to finally release their eagerly-anticipated title.

Developed by Ebb Software, the game was finally released worldwide on October 14 of this year. It's available on the current-gen consoles of Xbox and Windows and has been added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one. As players start their journeys in the game, weapons will be of prime importance, and what will they be without ammo?

Depending on the difficulty and players' playstyle, the available ammo at any given time will vary for them. What will be important is not to miss a chance to collect ammo when possible, as nothing would be worse than to face a problematic nemesis with empty guns.

Thankfully, collecting ammo in Scorn isn't very complex, and players can accumulate enough to smoothen their journeys.

Scorn offers a healthy option of weapons to players, so having ammo is pertinent

The amount of ammo in Scorn might not be as huge as in games like Call of Duty and others on the same line. It's also not in pittance, and as long as players don't miss a chance to get them, ammo shouldn't be a problem.

The developers have implemented dedicated stations to keep the task of collecting ammo accessible. When players are in close proximity to ammo stations, they can open them to obtain the ammo. Players can find the first ammo station in the same room where they will see their first weapon. The station also serves as a tutorial of sorts that explains the mechanics of the game.

A word of caution - players should be mindful of their surroundings in Scorn before opening an ammo station. Players will be defenseless when they obtain ammo and can be targeted by enemies. This shouldn't be too much of a problem with easier difficulties. At more significant challenges, this can lead to in-game deaths, and players will have to redo the mission, which might get interrupted.

Ammo stations have limited use in Scorn and can only be looted once. This seems to be a deliberate attempt by the developers to keep things varied, as players have alternatives to weapons that use bullets. Players will have to use them if they run out of ammo or find a new station to replenish their stock.

Players can use any melee weapon if they run out of bullets. Alternatively, players can also have a bolt gun that doesn't require any ammo. Unfortunately, both choices are far limited, which makes bullets very important to obtain and preserve in Scorn.

The atmospheric first-person horror is set in a hellish universe where the biggest nightmares and horrors come alive. There are plenty of monsters to kill, puzzles to solve, and mazes to find their way through. The game is open-ended, but every region is interconnected with one another. While reviews have been mixed, the game has received positive responses from some in the community.

